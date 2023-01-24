© 2023 New Atlas
Canarian Photo Awards deliver breathtaking images of the natural world

By Rich Haridy
January 23, 2023
Overall Winner - La Hoz Y El Martillo
Gold Medal, Aerial/Drone - Heart Of The Sea
Silver Medal, Aerial/Drone - Incense Workers
Honorable Mention, Aerial/Drone - A Prisoner In The Desert
Honorable Mention, Aerial/Drone - Tiny Mountains
Honorable Mention, Aerial/Drone - Playa De Sangre
Honorable Mention, Aerial/Drone - Nature Is Beautiful
Honorable Mention, Aerial/Drone - Glacier Express
Honorable Mention, Aerial/Drone - Drying Rice Paper
Honorable Mention, Aerial/Drone - Natures Eye
Honorable Mention, Landscape - Framed Nature
Gold Medal, Landscape - Like Heaven The Long Wait Paid Off
Honorable Mention, Landscape - Campos De Tormentas
Honorable Mention, Landscape - Fuerza
Honorable Mention, Landscape - Cordillera Huayhuash
Honorable Mention, Landscape. Untitled
Silver Medal, Landscape - Three Friends On The Snowy Hills
Honorable Mention, Night Photography/Astrophotography - Milky Way And The Tree
Gold Medal, Night Photography/Astrophotography - Corazon De Invierno
Honorable Mention, Night Photography/Astrophotography - La Ola Blanca
Honorable Mention, Night Photography/Astrophotography - La Luz En La Noche
Honorable Mention, Night Photography/Astrophotography - Sa Foradada Storm.
Silver Medal, Night Photography/Astrophotography - Trajectory Of Life
Gold Medal, Wildlife- Trepador Azul
Honorable Mention, Wildlife - Grumpy Cat
Honorable Mention, Wildlife - Mantenimiento Del Nido
Honorable Mention, Wildlife - Enmarcada Por La Luz
Honorable Mention, Wildlife - The Aura
Honorable Mention, Wildlife - Embrace Sunshine
Honorable Mention, Wildlife - I Can't Breathe
Honorable Mention, Canary World - Arco Natural
Honorable Mention, Canary World - Parque Nacional De Garajonay
Honorable Mention, Canary World - Mágico Amanecer
Honorable Mention, Canary World - ¡Estás Rodeado!
Gold Medal, Canary World - Fuego Cruzado
Honorable Mention, Canary World - Maspalomas Dunes
Honorable Mention, Canary World - Roques De Garcia
Silver Medal, Canary World- Primavera Encendida
The Canarian Photo Awards is new photography competition, ostensibly founded to promote the magestic natural landscapes of the Canary Islands, the winning images also span the entire globe, delivering an epic assortment of spectacular shots.

The contest spans a straightforward five categories, focusing on Drone, Landscapes, Wildlife and Night Photography. Only the fifth category, "Canary World", requires images to have been taken in the Canary Islands.

Gold Medal, Canary World - Fuego Cruzado
This year's overall grand prize went to Santiago Leonardo Rodriguez, for a truly extraordinary shot of a volcano eruption generating its own burst of lightning. Titled 'La Hoz y el Martillo' (The Hammer and the Sickle), the photo won Rodriguez a €4,000 prize (US$4,300).

Gold Medal, Landscape - Like Heaven The Long Wait Paid Off
For a small, new photo contest the celebrated images are all incredible. With decent prize money attached the contest attracted impressively stunning entries, from a gorgeous Landcsape-winning shot from Luka Vunduk to some remarkable wildlife imagery.

Perhaps the most novel category in the contest focuses on imagery specifically from the Canary Islands. Here the contest delivers another collection of photographs that could match the best from any other photo competition. Wilmer Valdez Hinojosa's Gold-Medal-winning image of a burst of lava offers a fantastically unique volcanic perspective, while other honorable mentions highlight the truly magnificent sights of the islands.

Honorable Mention, Wildlife - Enmarcada Por La Luz
Take a look through our gallery at more shots from this strong photography contest.

Source: Canarian Photo Awards

