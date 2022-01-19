Canon brings Cinema EOS power to R5 full-frame mirrorless camera

Canon has today announced the EOS R5 C full-frame mirrorless camera that essentially combines the already video-focused EOS R5 full-frame mirrorless camera with technologies from its Cinema EOS line of movie-making models for a hybrid shooter with "equal parts video and still digital imaging power."

"The EOS R5 C squarely takes aim at providing end-users with a solution that can tackle all facets of the ever-demanding multimedia and content production landscape," said Canon's Tatsuro “Tony” Kano. "Canon is confident this all-in-one solution can help improve the workflow for a variety of content creators."

Very much the high-resolution video machine, the new hybrid powerhouse is said to be the first camera from Canon to offer internal recording of 8K/60p in the Cinema RAW Light format – for less bulky files than produced with Canon's Cinema RAW format – which offers three 12-bit modes for high, standard and light recording quality.

The camera can output ProRes RAW footage at up to 8K/30p to external storage over HDMI, while saving proxy data to SD media for use in post (the camera sports dual media slots, one for CFexpress cards and the other for SD UHS-II). It can also capture footage in MP4 format.

Continuous power can be provided to the EOS R5 C by Canon’s PD-E1 USB power adapter (not included) Canon

An active cooling system not only makes for some extra bulk on the back of the camera, but allows the EOS R5 C to record non-stop 8K/60p footage so long as it doesn't run out of storage or power.

Dropping down to 4K resolution in 4:2:2 10-bit color allows for high frame rates of 120p with Dual Pixel CMOS AF II available, with audio also recorded as a separate WAV file during high-frame-rate shooting if desired.

On the photography side of the hybrid mashup, this is very much an EOS R5. There's the familiar 45-MP full-frame CMOS sensor and Digic X image processing engine combination for standard light sensitivity of ISO100 to 51,200 (which can be expanded up to 102,400), and up to 12 frames per second continuous shooting can be had using the mechanical shutter, or 20 fps in stealth with the electronic shutter.

Over a thousand autofocus points are available for still images (and more than 800 zones for movies). Eye, face and head detection is also cooked in as well as animal detection AF and vehicle subject tracking to keep fast-moving vehicles in sharp focus.

The power switch can be set to photo or video modes, each presenting the user with different menu systems and interfaces Canon

For image stabilization, users will need to pair the camera with a Canon RF lens that has optical IS included, framing up is undertaken via the 5.76-million-dot OLED viewfinder or 3.2-inch vari-angle LCD monitor, and there's dual-band 802.11n Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity for remote operation and wireless data transfer.

The EOS R5 C body measures 5.6 x 4 x 4.4 in (142 x 101 x 111 mm) and tips the scales at 1.7 lb (770 g), including battery and storage media. It's expected to go on sale from March for US$4,499. The video below has more.

Introducing the Canon EOS R5 C Digital Camera

Product page: Canon EOS R5 C