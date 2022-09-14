DJI announces dual-screen, vertical-shooting Osmo Action 3 video camera

Not to be outdone by GoPro's announcement of the Hero 11 family of actioncams, DJI has unveiled its own new Osmo Action 3. Among other things, it offers long battery life, dual touchscreens, and the ability to shoot vertical video for social media platforms.

As far as basic specs go, the 145-gram (5 oz) Osmo Action 3 features a 1/1.7-inch image sensor, a 155-degree wide-angle field of view, and a maximum resolution of 4K/120fps – it can also shoot timelapse. The camera is additionally waterproof down to a depth of 16 m (52 ft) on its own, or 60 m (197 ft) with an optional case.

And then there's its 1,770-mAh Extreme Battery. It allows for 160 minutes of shooting at 1080p/30fps – at an ambient temperature of 25º C (77º F) – on a single 50-minute charge. Cold weather shouldn't be a problem (up to a certain extent), as the Action 3 can still shoot for 150 minutes at temperatures as low as -20º C (-4º F).

The DJI Osmo Action 3 can be mounted horizontally or vertically, to shoot in either format DJI

As mentioned, it also has two touchscreens – a 2.2-inch screen on the back, and a 1.4-inch unit on the front. According to DJI, this setup is designed to let "vloggers and streamers alike" access the camera's settings and functions from any angle while keeping it in position. Those people can also livestream via Wi-Fi at resolutions of 1080p/30fps, 720p/30fps and 480p/30fps. They can additionally wirelessly control the camera via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth, using the DJI Mimo app. A three-mic stereo audio system is claimed to minimize wind noise.

Because much of its footage will likely be shared and viewed on smartphones, the Osmo Action 3 can be set to shoot vertical video. This capability is facilitated by the camera's protective frame, which allows the Action 3 to be connected horizontally or vertically to an included quick-release mount.

The DJI Osmo Action 3 is waterproof down to a depth of 16 m (52 ft) on its own, or 60 m (197 ft) with an optional case DJI

Users can choose between three types of electronic image stabilization. These include RockSteady 3.0, which "effectively eliminates" camera shake in all directions; Horizon Steady, which keeps the horizon level within the shot; and HorizonBalancing, which digitally corrects tilt movements to keep the horizon at the same location within the shot (plus or minus 45 degrees).

The DJI Osmo Action 3 is available now via the company website and in stores, priced at US$329. More of its features are outlined in the video below.

DJI - This is Osmo Action 3

Source: DJI

