GoPro takes it up to 11 with three new actioncams

By Paul Ridden
September 14, 2022
GoPro has launched three new actioncams: the Hero 11 Black (top right), the Hero 11 Black Creator Edition (left) and the Hero 11 Black Mini (bottom right)
The Hero 11 Black is waterproof to 33 feet
Like its siblings, the Hero 11 Black is built around a new 1/1.9-inch sensor that enables video capture in 8:7 aspect
The Hero 11 Black comes with a new Enduro battery for up to 38% more per-charge video recording than previous models
GoPro has treated the Hero 11 Black to a simplified control interface, though pro controls can be unlocked if desired
The Creator Edition is essentially the same as the Hero 11 Black actioncam, but comes with lighting and audio module included, together with a battery grip for extended per-charge use
The Hero 11 Black Mini shares the same 5.7K/60fps video recording capabilities as its bigger siblings, but lacks front and rear displays and comes with a smaller battery
GoPro has taken the wraps off the Hero 11 Black actioncam, which has been joined by a Creator Edition and a Mini version. All come with a larger image sensor to capture the action in wider and taller aspects, improved stabilization, and simpler operation.

All three models are treated to a new 1/1.9-inch sensor that offers "a staggering leap forward in image quality over previous GoPro cameras." Though the video resolution still tops out at 5.3K at 60 frames per second, users do gain 10-bit color. Action footage can also be captured in 240-fps slow-mo at 2.7K resolution, or 4x in 4K.

HyperSmooth 5.0 stabilization comes with a feature that can lock the horizon over 360 degrees for steady footage even if the camera is being continually rotated. A new HyperView digital lens mode caters for a wide 16:9 field of view, and the sensor makes a new 8:7 aspect possible for more video in the vertical than ever before on a GoPro camera. The cameras can also shoot 27-megapixel still images at that 8:7 aspect as well.

GoPro has included new night-time time-lapse modes for creating such things as star trails and light paintings. Footage can be cropped in the Quik app for Insta, TikTok or YouTube suitability, and users can zoom in to create close-ups of the best action.

The standard Black model comes with a familiar rear touchscreen and front-facing display in a rugged shell that's waterproof to 33 ft (10 m) without needing additional housing. Users can look forward to a simplified control interface, with the option to unlock pro controls for a tighter grip on creativity, and the supplied Enduro battery is reported to extend recording time by up to 38% compared to previous models.

The Creator Edition adds a battery grip for single-handed camera control, plus a lighting module and a media module rather than having to buy such things separately.

As its name suggests, the Mini is a smaller Hero 11 Black, which shares the main feature set with its bigger siblings but is also billed as one of the most durable GoPros to date. It lacks the new long-life battery and doesn't sport the rear touchscreen or front display, but does benefit from a small screen up top for checking settings, as well as offering dual folding mounts and one-button operation.

GoPro subscribers can look forward to automatic content backup to the cloud when the actioncam is plugged in for a charge, and automatic delivery of video highlights straight to their phones via the Quik app, too.

The Hero 11 Black model is on sale now for a suggested retail price of US$499.99, though GoPro subscribers can grab it for around a hundred buck cheaper. The Creator Edition retails for $699.99 (or $579.98 for subscribers), but you'll have to wait until October 25 for the Mini to break out at $399.99 (or $299.98 for subscribers).

Product pages: Hero 11 Black, Hero 11 Black Creator Edition, Hero 11 Black Mini

PhotographyGoProActioncamVideo Cameras
