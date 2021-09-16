© 2021 New Atlas
Photography

GoPro Hero10 Black packs a new processor for sharper, smoother video

By Ben Coxworth
September 16, 2021
GoPro Hero10 Black packs a new...
The Hero10 Black's maximum resolution of 5K/60fps is higher than that of any previous GoPro camera
The Hero10 Black's maximum resolution of 5K/60fps is higher than that of any previous GoPro camera
View 3 Images
The Hero10 Black's maximum resolution of 5K/60fps is higher than that of any previous GoPro camera
1/3
The Hero10 Black's maximum resolution of 5K/60fps is higher than that of any previous GoPro camera
The GoPro Hero10 Black is available now via the company website, priced at US$399.98
2/3
The GoPro Hero10 Black is available now via the company website, priced at US$399.98
The GoPro Hero10 Black's digital lens settings offer a choice of Ultra-Wide (SuperView), Wide, Linear and Narrow Perspectives
3/3
The GoPro Hero10 Black's digital lens settings offer a choice of Ultra-Wide (SuperView), Wide, Linear and Narrow Perspectives
View gallery - 3 images

Today marks the official unveiling of GoPro's latest actioncam, the Hero10 Black. Its most notable feature is the new GP2 processor, which allows for higher frames rates and better stabilized video – among other things.

Thanks to the GP2, the Hero10 Black is capable of shooting video at an unprecedented (for GoPro) maximum resolution of 5.3K/60fps. Some of the other settings include 4K/120fps (4X slow motion) and 2.7K/240fps (8X slow motion), plus the camera can capture 23-megapixel stills.

The new processor also allows for better in-camera digital video stabilization and auto horizon-levelling, improved low-light performance, a faster-reacting rear touchscreen interface, faster content transfer, plus video-processing algorithms such as local tone mapping and 3D noise reduction, which reportedly make for finer detail, more realistic textures and better contrast.

Additionally, the camera can upload its footage – at the original quality – to the user's GoPro cloud account while its battery is charging. This does require a subscription, though, which costs US$4.99 a month or $49.99 a year.

The GoPro Hero10 Black's digital lens settings offer a choice of Ultra-Wide (SuperView), Wide, Linear and Narrow Perspectives
The GoPro Hero10 Black's digital lens settings offer a choice of Ultra-Wide (SuperView), Wide, Linear and Narrow Perspectives

Other features include a new water-shedding protective lens cover; the ability to livestream stabilized 1080p video; three microphones with an advanced wind noise reduction system; waterproofness down to a depth of 33 feet (10 m); and a removable rechargeable 1,720-mAh lithium battery – there's presently no word on battery life.

The GoPro Hero10 Black is available now via the company website, priced at US$399.98 – that price includes a one-year subscription to the cloud account. You can see footage shot with it in the video below.

GoPro: Introducing HERO10 Black — Speed with Ease

Source: GoPro

View gallery - 3 images

Tags

PhotographyGoProActioncamVideo Cameras
No comments
Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.

Popular Stories

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!