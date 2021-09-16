GoPro Hero10 Black packs a new processor for sharper, smoother video

Today marks the official unveiling of GoPro's latest actioncam, the Hero10 Black. Its most notable feature is the new GP2 processor, which allows for higher frames rates and better stabilized video – among other things.

Thanks to the GP2, the Hero10 Black is capable of shooting video at an unprecedented (for GoPro) maximum resolution of 5.3K/60fps. Some of the other settings include 4K/120fps (4X slow motion) and 2.7K/240fps (8X slow motion), plus the camera can capture 23-megapixel stills.

The new processor also allows for better in-camera digital video stabilization and auto horizon-levelling, improved low-light performance, a faster-reacting rear touchscreen interface, faster content transfer, plus video-processing algorithms such as local tone mapping and 3D noise reduction, which reportedly make for finer detail, more realistic textures and better contrast.

Additionally, the camera can upload its footage – at the original quality – to the user's GoPro cloud account while its battery is charging. This does require a subscription, though, which costs US$4.99 a month or $49.99 a year.

The GoPro Hero10 Black's digital lens settings offer a choice of Ultra-Wide (SuperView), Wide, Linear and Narrow Perspectives GoPro

Other features include a new water-shedding protective lens cover; the ability to livestream stabilized 1080p video; three microphones with an advanced wind noise reduction system; waterproofness down to a depth of 33 feet (10 m); and a removable rechargeable 1,720-mAh lithium battery – there's presently no word on battery life.

The GoPro Hero10 Black is available now via the company website, priced at US$399.98 – that price includes a one-year subscription to the cloud account. You can see footage shot with it in the video below.

GoPro: Introducing HERO10 Black — Speed with Ease

Source: GoPro

