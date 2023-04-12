© 2023 New Atlas
Dynamic compositions dominate The Mind’s Eye Photo Awards 2023

By Paul McClure
April 11, 2023
Dynamic compositions dominate The Mind’s Eye Photo Awards 2023
2nd place - Destroy Together, China
2nd place - Destroy Together, China
The winners of the All About Photo Awards - The Mind’s Eye 2023 competition have been announced, showcasing the incredible talent of photographers worldwide.

All About Photo started as an online magazine dedicated to providing a platform for photographers, giving them exposure and recognition for their work. In its eighth year, the The Mind’s Eye competition has provided amateur and professional photographers from 18 countries across five continents a way to share their incredible talent and unique perspectives in hopes of being named the next Photographer of the Year.

Merit Award - Narrow Escape, Australia
Merit Award - Narrow Escape, Australia

A jury of eight experts, comprised of world-renowned photographers, editors and curators, whittled thousands of entries down to 39 winners. The winning photographs were chosen for their dynamic compositions, which pack a heavy esthetic punch.

“Most of this year’s submissions were in color as are four of the five winning images,” All About Photo said when announcing the winners. “It seems the jurors were drawn to lighter images. Overall, this year’s selection seems less emotional and focuses more heavily on strong esthetics.”

1st place - The Winning Shoot, Indonesia
1st place - The Winning Shoot, Indonesia

The winning shot was taken by Indonesia’s Priyo Widiyanto. Titled "The Winning Shoot," the almost symmetrical composition captures the Indonesian National Wheelchair Basketball team in the middle of an intense match, just as the decisive shot is about to be thrown.

Second place went to Haikun Liang from China, whose arresting image "Destroy Together," shown at the top of this article, is of a firework mid-explosion during the Spring Festival. The oldest and most important Chinese festival, the Spring Festival marks a new lunar year; fireworks are lit to drive away evil spirits.

3rd place - Tbourida, the Final Run, Spain
3rd place - Tbourida, the Final Run, Spain

Other entries featured equally strong compositions, from engaging portraits of everyday life to the energy of a Moroccan equestrian tradition and the celebration of dogs and other animals.

Take a look through our gallery for some selected highlights from the All About Photo Awards The Mind’s Eye competition 2023.

Source: All About Photo

