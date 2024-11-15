© 2024 New Atlas
Microscopic photo competition celebrates beauty of the tiny world

By Michael Irving
November 15, 2024
Microscopic photo competition celebrates beauty of the tiny world
Honorable Mention: Crystalline pattern, like the big cotton padded jacket pattern handed down during the Chinese Spring Festival
Global Winner: "Beauty of Cosmic Proportions." Cross-section of a Cosmic Orange aster flower with pollen grains maturing inside anthers.
Materials Science Winner: "Connecting All Living Things." Human hair (vertical) knotted onto horsehair (horizontal).
Americas Regional Award Winner: "The Revelation of New Perspective." Tissue-cleared ladybug.
Asia-Pacific Regional Award Winner: "Nature’s Glass Gems." Diatom arrangement.
Europe, the Middle East, and Africa Regional Winner: "Nature as the Ultimate Artist." Heart cells derived from induced pluripotent stem cells.
Honorable Mention: Collage of different fish parasites observed in dark field in Argentine Patagonia.
Honorable Mention: Trap of subaquatic carnivorous bladderwort Utricularia humboldtii with trapped water mite Hydrachnidia
Honorable Mention: Crystalline pattern, like the big cotton padded jacket pattern handed down during the Chinese Spring Festival
Honorable Mention: A warty leaf beetle (Poropleura) that looks like a prehistoric Tyrannosaurus
Honorable Mention: Green crab, labeled with DAPI and imaged autofluorescence, reflected light.
Honorable Mention: A look into the depths. Cross sections through the apical stem segments of the aquatic species Utricularia macrorhiza
Honorable Mention: Fluorescent images of normal rod-shaped filamentous cells of the common soil bacterium Bacillus subtilis and a spherical cell representative that has lost its cell wall
Honorable Mention: A cuckoo wasp. Cuckoo wasps are captivating insects, showcasing a dazzling array of iridescent colors
Honorable Mention: Tanaidacea crustacean swims in the water column during night and is attracted by light. Chitin emit light when excited using UV light
Butterfly image consists of more than 200 scale patterns taken from different butterfly wings
Honorable Mention: The submarine. The image is a depict of a zebrafish head covered by epithelial cells expressing the palm-mTurquoise fluorescent protein and mCherry nuclear protein
An annual photography competition, celebrating scientific microscopic images, has unveiled this year’s winners. A startling cross-section shot of a flower has been awarded the fifth annual Evident Image of the Year Award, leading a mesmerizing gallery of miniature marvels.

Previously known as the Image of the Year European Life Science Light Microscopy Award, the competition is designed to celebrate the beauty and scientific value of the tiny world all around us. Entries are judged on their artistic and visual appeal, scientific impact and the microscope proficiency required to capture the images.

Global Winner: "Beauty of Cosmic Proportions." Cross-section of a Cosmic Orange aster flower with pollen grains maturing inside anthers.
This year’s global winner was US photographer Igor Siwanowicz, for his entry called Beauty of Cosmic Proportions. The image captures a cross-section of a Cosmic Orange aster flower, with maturing pollen grains visible as green, yellow and orange circles.

“I think this image shows the true beauty of a common flower that most of us take for granted by extending it well beyond what we can see with the naked eye,” Siwanowicz explained. “The beauty of natural form and design is present on very different scales, sometimes almost in a fractal manner — as we continue to zoom in, the form may lose familiarity but also become a new emotional experience.”

Materials Science Winner: "Connecting All Living Things." Human hair (vertical) knotted onto horsehair (horizontal).
The Materials Science Image of the Year was awarded to German photographer Gerd Günther, for his entry titled Connecting All Living Things. It depicts a close-up of a human hair knotted onto a strand of horse hair, with incident brightfield illumination creating a shimmering, metallic effect.

A Vast and Boundless Universe

For the first time, a video category was added to the competition as well. The inaugural winner was Zhigang Zheng from China for A Vast and Boundless Universe, a timelapse capturing amino acid crystallization.

Regional winners are also awarded for the best images from the Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific. Check out all the winners, as well as the honorable mentions, in our gallery.

Source: Evident - Olympus Life Science

