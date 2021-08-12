© 2021 New Atlas
Feiyu Pocket 2S video camera comes apart to capture more action

By Ben Coxworth
August 12, 2021
Feiyu Pocket 2S video camera c...
The Feiyu Pocket 2S is presently on Indiegogo (the mini tripod is an optional extra)
Because the Feiyu Pocket 2S' handle contains a magnet, it can also be stuck to steel objects
The Feiyu Pocket 2S, all put together in handheld mode
While gimbal-stabilized video cameras provide smooth handheld video, tiny actioncams are better for mounting on things. FeiyuTech is aiming to provide both in one package, with its take-apart Feiyu Pocket 2S.

In its one-unit form, the Pocket 2S looks quite a bit like the existing (and closely-named) DJI Osmo Pocket. It consists of a gimbal-mounted 4K/60fps camera on top, which is magnetically joined to a handle with camera control buttons and an LCD viewfinder screen on the bottom. In that configuration, it can be used for shooting non-shaky handheld footage.

When users wish to stick the camera on something like a bike helmet, car rooftop or whatnot, though, they just pull it off the handle and unwind the electrical cord that connects the two. The camera (and its three-axis gimbal) can then be slid into an included mount that's adhered to the helmet, etc, or it can be magnetically stuck directly to a steel surface such as a car roof.

The Feiyu Pocket 2S, all put together in handheld mode
Because the camera is hard-wired to the handle, that unit still has to be somewhere nearby – perhaps in a backpack or on an armband. This means that unlike a product like the discontinued GoPro Session, the Pocket 2S camera can't be mounted on something that can't carry much weight, such as a model airplane.

Speaking of weight, the 2S is claimed to tip the scales at 179 grams. It should reportedly run for three hours per charge of its 875-mAh lithium battery. Utilizing a dedicated app on a Bluetooth-connected smartphone, users can access functions such as 1080p/120fps or 720p/240fps slow motion; 180-degree panoramic still photography; and timelapse/hyperlapse video.

Should you be interested, the Feiyu Pocket 2S is currently the subject of an Indiegogo campaign. Assuming it reaches production, a pledge of US$309 will get you one – the planned retail price is $399.

You can see footage shot with it, in the following video.

2021 Feiyu Pocket2/2s Detachable Gimbal Camera

Source: Indiegogo

Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.

