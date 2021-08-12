Feiyu Pocket 2S video camera comes apart to capture more action

While gimbal-stabilized video cameras provide smooth handheld video, tiny actioncams are better for mounting on things. FeiyuTech is aiming to provide both in one package, with its take-apart Feiyu Pocket 2S.

In its one-unit form, the Pocket 2S looks quite a bit like the existing (and closely-named) DJI Osmo Pocket. It consists of a gimbal-mounted 4K/60fps camera on top, which is magnetically joined to a handle with camera control buttons and an LCD viewfinder screen on the bottom. In that configuration, it can be used for shooting non-shaky handheld footage.

When users wish to stick the camera on something like a bike helmet, car rooftop or whatnot, though, they just pull it off the handle and unwind the electrical cord that connects the two. The camera (and its three-axis gimbal) can then be slid into an included mount that's adhered to the helmet, etc, or it can be magnetically stuck directly to a steel surface such as a car roof.

The Feiyu Pocket 2S, all put together in handheld mode FeiyuTech

Because the camera is hard-wired to the handle, that unit still has to be somewhere nearby – perhaps in a backpack or on an armband. This means that unlike a product like the discontinued GoPro Session, the Pocket 2S camera can't be mounted on something that can't carry much weight, such as a model airplane.

Speaking of weight, the 2S is claimed to tip the scales at 179 grams. It should reportedly run for three hours per charge of its 875-mAh lithium battery. Utilizing a dedicated app on a Bluetooth-connected smartphone, users can access functions such as 1080p/120fps or 720p/240fps slow motion; 180-degree panoramic still photography; and timelapse/hyperlapse video.

Should you be interested, the Feiyu Pocket 2S is currently the subject of an Indiegogo campaign. Assuming it reaches production, a pledge of US$309 will get you one – the planned retail price is $399.

You can see footage shot with it, in the following video.

2021 Feiyu Pocket2/2s Detachable Gimbal Camera

Source: Indiegogo

