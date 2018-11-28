DJI's latest Osmo is ready to shoot stabilized 4K video from your pocketView gallery - 4 images
DJI has a new gimbal-equipped camera on sale in time for the holiday season. The Osmo Pocket is compact (as its name suggests), lightweight, and capable of shooting 4K video at up to 60 frames-per-second, with barely a hint of camera shake in sight.
The handheld camera comes with an integrated screen, 3-axis mechanical stabilization, a 12-megapixel sensor and up to 120 minutes of battery life between charges. Weighing in at 116 grams (about 4 ounces), it's an all-in-one video recorder you can take anywhere.
As well as its drones, DJI has previously launched a larger non-pocket-sized Osmo, along with a version that can be used to stabilize third-party smartphones. This time around, everything once again comes built in, though you can still use the companion mobile app to access more advanced camera options (like aperture and shutter speed) and to edit clips on the go.
There's also what DJI is calling a "universal port" that can be used to connect up external microphones, bigger camera rigs, your smartphone, and various other accessories.
What you don't get is waterproofing or a 3.5-mm audio jack, at least not without another add-on on top of the original camera. Lightning or USB-C ports can be tacked on too, to widen your choice of connections.
Besides recording video, the DJI Osmo Pocket can take 12 MP photos, panorama shots, timelapse photos and low-light shots through various modes available on the device. There's also an "ActiveTrack" mode that uses the motors and handles on the camera body to keep a specific object in the frame.
DJI is obviously aiming this primarily at video creators who want something more than their smartphones can offer – and who might pick this instead of a GoPro (both are priced in a similar bracket).
The company is also keen to emphasize the benefits of mechanical stabilization over any kind of software trickery a smartphone might try. Video stabilization has been something phones have been specializing in recently – not least the Pixel 3 from Google.
The Osmo Pocket launch materials mention professionals, parents, couples, adventurers, and travellers, though how many of them will spend on an extra gadget rather than sticking with what their smartphone can do remains to be seen.
Still, on specs and design at least, the DJI Osmo Pocket looks like a quality little device. With shopping scheduled for December 15, you can get your pre-order in now direct from the DJI site for US$349.Product page:
