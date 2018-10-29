New accessories for the Mavic 2 Enterprise edition include the M2E Spotlight, a 2,400 lumens dual-head spotlight to help operators carry out search and rescue missions in low light. Then there's the M2E Speaker that throws out 100 decibels (at 1 meter distance). It doesn't cater for live broadcast of vocal messages from emergency personnel, but can play up to 10 custom recordings on demand, to advise victims that help is on the way and to try and remain calm, for example. And a strobe light dubbed the M2E Beacon can be spotted up to 3 miles away, so that the Mavic 2 can be clearly seen by other airspace users.

