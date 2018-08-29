Then there's crispness and contrast, dynamic range, sharpness, color reproduction and metering ... it's no contest. The images coming out of the Pro camera are flat out nicer to look at, even if you throw the RAWs from the Zoom into Lightroom and try to spruce them up and give them a similar feel. It's not that the Zoom takes terrible photos, in fact they're on a par if not better than previous Mavic stills. But next to the Pro there's no discussion – it takes a few minutes of adjustments to get the Zoom's shots to feel close to what comes straight out of the Pro.