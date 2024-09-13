© 2024 New Atlas
Photography

Gallery: Cosmic wonders in the Astronomy Photographer of the Year awards

By Michael Irving
September 13, 2024
Gallery: Cosmic wonders in the Astronomy Photographer of the Year awards
Young Astronomy Photographer of the Year Highly Commended: M51: The Whirlpool Galaxy © ZiYang Chang (China), aged 14. The Whirlpool Galaxy colliding with its neighbor NGC 5195
Young Astronomy Photographer of the Year Highly Commended: M51: The Whirlpool Galaxy © ZiYang Chang (China), aged 14. The Whirlpool Galaxy colliding with its neighbor NGC 5195
View 31 Images
Our Sun winner and Overall Winner: Distorted Shadows of the Moon’s Surface Created by an Annular Eclipse © Ryan Imperio (USA). A sequence of images during an eclipse show an optical illusion called "Bailey's beads"
1/31
Our Sun winner and Overall Winner: Distorted Shadows of the Moon’s Surface Created by an Annular Eclipse © Ryan Imperio (USA). A sequence of images during an eclipse show an optical illusion called "Bailey's beads"
Our Sun Runner-Up: Coronal Chronograph © Peter Ward (Australia). The upper half of the image shows the Sun's corona at solar maximum, compared to the solar minimum on the bottom. These images were taken six years apart
2/31
Our Sun Runner-Up: Coronal Chronograph © Peter Ward (Australia). The upper half of the image shows the Sun's corona at solar maximum, compared to the solar minimum on the bottom. These images were taken six years apart
Our Sun Highly Commended: Blue turns to Red, our Sun Rotates © Andras Papp (Hungary). Image processing contrasts sections of the Sun heading towards us (blue) and away from us (red)
3/31
Our Sun Highly Commended: Blue turns to Red, our Sun Rotates © Andras Papp (Hungary). Image processing contrasts sections of the Sun heading towards us (blue) and away from us (red)
Aurorae Winner: Queenstown Aurora © Larryn Rae (New Zealand). Aurora Australis captured over the mountains in Queenstown, New Zealand.
4/31
Aurorae Winner: Queenstown Aurora © Larryn Rae (New Zealand). Aurora Australis captured over the mountains in Queenstown, New Zealand.
Aurorae Runner-Up: The Green Kingdom © Filip Hrebenda (Slovakia). Aurora Borealis captured in the highlands of Iceland.
5/31
Aurorae Runner-Up: The Green Kingdom © Filip Hrebenda (Slovakia). Aurora Borealis captured in the highlands of Iceland.
Aurorae Highly Commended: Aurora Borealis over Brighton Seafront © Michael Steven Harris (UK). A drone image of the aurora over Brighton, UK.
6/31
Aurorae Highly Commended: Aurora Borealis over Brighton Seafront © Michael Steven Harris (UK). A drone image of the aurora over Brighton, UK.
Our Moon Winner: Shadow peaks of Sinus Iridum © Gábor Balázs (Hungary). This image captures a region of the lunar surface called Sinus Iridum, or the Bay of Rainbows.
7/31
Our Moon Winner: Shadow peaks of Sinus Iridum © Gábor Balázs (Hungary). This image captures a region of the lunar surface called Sinus Iridum, or the Bay of Rainbows.
Our Moon Runner-Up: Venus and the Moon in Infrared © Lóránd Fényes (Hungary). Venus peeks over the horizon behind the Moon.
8/31
Our Moon Runner-Up: Venus and the Moon in Infrared © Lóránd Fényes (Hungary). Venus peeks over the horizon behind the Moon.
Our Moon Highly Commended: Crescent © Jinyuan Chen (China). A beautiful crescent Moon almost appears like an eclipse behind the clouds
9/31
Our Moon Highly Commended: Crescent © Jinyuan Chen (China). A beautiful crescent Moon almost appears like an eclipse behind the clouds
Galaxies Winner: Echoes of the Past © Bence Tóth, Péter Feltóti (Hungary). The galaxy NGC 5128 shows off its relativistic jets
10/31
Galaxies Winner: Echoes of the Past © Bence Tóth, Péter Feltóti (Hungary). The galaxy NGC 5128 shows off its relativistic jets
Galaxies Runner-Up: A Very Deep Look at the Markarian’s Chain © Jakob Sahner (Germany). A chain of nearby galaxies in the Virgo cluster
11/31
Galaxies Runner-Up: A Very Deep Look at the Markarian’s Chain © Jakob Sahner (Germany). A chain of nearby galaxies in the Virgo cluster
Galaxies Highly Commended: M63, The Tidal Streams Around the Sunflower Galaxy © Sophie Paulin, Jens Unger, Jakob Sahner (Germany). faint tidal streams stretch out from the Sunflower galaxy to a distance of 180,000 light-years
12/31
Galaxies Highly Commended: M63, The Tidal Streams Around the Sunflower Galaxy © Sophie Paulin, Jens Unger, Jakob Sahner (Germany). faint tidal streams stretch out from the Sunflower galaxy to a distance of 180,000 light-years
People & Space Winner: High-Tech Silhouette © Tom Williams (UK). The International Space Station transits in front of the Sun.
13/31
People & Space Winner: High-Tech Silhouette © Tom Williams (UK). The International Space Station transits in front of the Sun.
People & Space Runner-Up: Parallel Lines Over the City © Ran Shen (China). The paths of Venus and Jupiter streak across the city skyline of Shanghai.
14/31
People & Space Runner-Up: Parallel Lines Over the City © Ran Shen (China). The paths of Venus and Jupiter streak across the city skyline of Shanghai.
People & Space Highly Commended: Big Brother is Watching You © Matt Jackson (USA). A one-hour timelapse captures the streaks from satellites passing overhead
15/31
People & Space Highly Commended: Big Brother is Watching You © Matt Jackson (USA). A one-hour timelapse captures the streaks from satellites passing overhead
Planets, Comets & Asteroids Winner: On Approach © Tom Williams (UK).
16/31
Planets, Comets & Asteroids Winner: On Approach © Tom Williams (UK). A composite image showing the phases of Venus.
Planets, Comets & Asteroids Runner Up: Methane Lights of Jupiter © Sophie Paulin, Tom Williams (Germany and UK). A false color view of Jupiter in visible and methane band filters
17/31
Planets, Comets & Asteroids Runner Up: Methane Lights of Jupiter © Sophie Paulin, Tom Williams (Germany and UK). A false color view of Jupiter in visible and methane band filters
Planets, Comets & Asteroids Highly Commended: M100 (The Blowdryer Galaxy) and Ceres © Damon Mitchell Scotting (UK). The dwarf planet Ceres transits in front of the Blowdryer Galaxy
18/31
Planets, Comets & Asteroids Highly Commended: M100 (The Blowdryer Galaxy) and Ceres © Damon Mitchell Scotting (UK). The dwarf planet Ceres transits in front of the Blowdryer Galaxy
Skyscapes Winner: Tasman Gems © Tom Rae (New Zealand). Faint regions of the Milky Way like the Gum Nebula (central red region) shine in this image over the Tasman Valley, NZ
19/31
Skyscapes Winner: Tasman Gems © Tom Rae (New Zealand). Faint regions of the Milky Way like the Gum Nebula (central red region) shine in this image over the Tasman Valley, NZ
Skyscapes Runner-Up: Symphony of the Night Sky © Fei Xue (China). A long exposure shot captures the tracks of stars across the sky, set against metal columns on the ground
20/31
Skyscapes Runner-Up: Symphony of the Night Sky © Fei Xue (China). A long exposure shot captures the tracks of stars across the sky, set against metal columns on the ground
Skyscapes Highly Commended: Like Blue Lava © Petr Horalek (Czechia). Bioluminescence lights up a beach in the Maldives, beneath the Milky Way
21/31
Skyscapes Highly Commended: Like Blue Lava © Petr Horalek (Czechia). Bioluminescence lights up a beach in the Maldives, beneath the Milky Way
Stars & Nebulae Winner: SNR G107.5-5.2, Unexpected Discovery (The Nereides Nebula in Cassiopeia) © Marcel Drechsler, Bray Falls, Yann Sainty, Nicolas Martino, Richard Galli (Germany, USA, France, France, France). A previously unknown supernova remnant at the center of nebula Cassiopeia was discovered through this image
22/31
Stars & Nebulae Winner: SNR G107.5-5.2, Unexpected Discovery (The Nereides Nebula in Cassiopeia) © Marcel Drechsler, Bray Falls, Yann Sainty, Nicolas Martino, Richard Galli (Germany, USA, France, France, France). A previously unknown supernova remnant at the center of nebula Cassiopeia was discovered through this image
Stars & Nebulae Runner-Up: Serpens: a Mosaic © Mukund Raguram (USA) A three panel mosaic of the constellation Serpens
23/31
Stars & Nebulae Runner-Up: Serpens: a Mosaic © Mukund Raguram (USA) A three panel mosaic of the constellation Serpens
Stars & Nebulae Highly Commended: Antares Region © Bence Tóth (Hungary). Dust and gas formations around the star Antares
24/31
Stars & Nebulae Highly Commended: Antares Region © Bence Tóth (Hungary). Dust and gas formations around the star Antares
The Sir Patrick Moore Prize for Best Newcomer winner: SH2-308: Dolphin Head Nebula © Xin Feng, Miao Gong (China). This low-angle nebula is tricky to capture, so this image is the result of 10 days shooting
25/31
The Sir Patrick Moore Prize for Best Newcomer winner: SH2-308: Dolphin Head Nebula © Xin Feng, Miao Gong (China). This low-angle nebula is tricky to capture, so this image is the result of 10 days shooting
Annie Maunder Prize for Image Innovation Winner: Anatomy of a Habitable Planet © Sergio Díaz Ruiz (Spain). Earth as viewed through a color-coded system from 16 bands of weather satellites
26/31
Annie Maunder Prize for Image Innovation Winner: Anatomy of a Habitable Planet © Sergio Díaz Ruiz (Spain). Earth as viewed through a color-coded system from 16 bands of weather satellites
Young Astronomy Photographer of the Year Winner: NGC 1499, A Dusty California © Daniele Borsari (Italy), aged 14. A deep integration on the California Nebula
27/31
Young Astronomy Photographer of the Year Winner: NGC 1499, A Dusty California © Daniele Borsari (Italy), aged 14. A deep integration on the California Nebula
Young Astronomy Photographer of the Year Runner-Up: IC 405 and IC 410: The Flaming Star and Tadpole Nebulae © Sonny Chart (UK), aged 15. The photographer's first ever mosaic, showcasing two nebulae
28/31
Young Astronomy Photographer of the Year Runner-Up: IC 405 and IC 410: The Flaming Star and Tadpole Nebulae © Sonny Chart (UK), aged 15. The photographer's first ever mosaic, showcasing two nebulae
Young Astronomy Photographer of the Year Highly Commended: M51: The Whirlpool Galaxy © ZiYang Chang (China), aged 14. The Whirlpool Galaxy colliding with its neighbor NGC 5195
29/31
Young Astronomy Photographer of the Year Highly Commended: M51: The Whirlpool Galaxy © ZiYang Chang (China), aged 14. The Whirlpool Galaxy colliding with its neighbor NGC 5195
Young Astronomy Photographer of the Year Highly Commended: Double Comet © Runwei Xu (China), aged 15. The Nishimura Comet
30/31
Young Astronomy Photographer of the Year Highly Commended: Double Comet © Runwei Xu (China), aged 15. The Nishimura Comet hogs the show, but another comet called 29P/Schwassmann–Wachmann photobombs it in the background.
Young Astronomy Photographer of the Year Highly Commended: M106, a Spiral Galaxy © Benjamin Lawler aged 8 and Joshua Lawler aged 10 (UK). A number of galaxies, including M106, captured by two very young photographers
31/31
Young Astronomy Photographer of the Year Highly Commended: M106, a Spiral Galaxy © Benjamin Lawler aged 8 and Joshua Lawler aged 10 (UK). A number of galaxies, including M106, captured by two very young photographers
View gallery - 31 images

Few photography subjects offer the breadth of beauty as astronomy, and the Royal Observatory Greenwich’s annual Astronomy Photographer of the Year awards celebrate that fact. The winners for 2024 have now been crowned, including some breathtaking shots of aurora, nebulae, our Sun and Moon, and everything in between.

The Royal Observatory has been running its astronomy photography competition since 2009, growing to become the largest of its kind in the world. Now in its 16th year, this latest competition attracted more than 3,700 entries from photographers in 58 countries.

Entries are submitted to eight main categories, including Aurorae; Galaxies; Our Moon; Our Sun; People and Space; Planets, Comets and Asteroids; Skyscapes; and Stars and Nebulae. In addition, there’s also a prize for the Young Astronomy Photographer of the Year, the Sir Patrick Moore Prize for Best Newcomer, and the Annie Maunder Prize for Image Innovation.

Our Sun winner and Overall Winner: Distorted Shadows of the Moon’s Surface Created by an Annular Eclipse © Ryan Imperio (USA). A sequence of images during an eclipse show an optical illusion called "Bailey's beads"
Our Sun winner and Overall Winner: Distorted Shadows of the Moon’s Surface Created by an Annular Eclipse © Ryan Imperio (USA). A sequence of images during an eclipse show an optical illusion called "Bailey's beads"

An overall winner is also crowned from the entries in the main categories. This year, that title went to Ryan Imperio for his image Distorted Shadows of the Moon’s Surface Created by an Annular Eclipse. It’s a composite image of over 30 separate shots of the Sun taken during the solar eclipse last October, showcasing a fleeting optical illusion called "Bailey’s beads." These are created as sunlight shines through the valleys and craters on the Moon’s surface, leaving a striking imprint in the eclipse’s rings.

"What an innovative way to map the Moon’s topography at the point of third contact during an annular solar eclipse," said competition judge Kerry-Ann Lecky Hepburn. "This image left me captivated and amazed. It’s exceptional work deserving of high recognition. Congratulations!"

Among the other winners is Queenstown Aurora by Larryn Rae. Intense solar activity resulted in more vivid aurora visible from lower latitudes than usual, including this stunning pink and red panorama captured in New Zealand.

Aurorae Winner: Queenstown Aurora © Larryn Rae (New Zealand). Aurora Australis captured over the mountains in Queenstown, New Zealand.
Aurorae Winner: Queenstown Aurora © Larryn Rae (New Zealand). Aurora Australis captured over the mountains in Queenstown, New Zealand.

Winning images are now on display in the National Maritime Museum in London, and will be included in a hardcover book as well.

Browse the winners and runners up in our gallery, and check out the full short lists of each category over on the competition’s website.

Source: Royal Museums Greenwich

View gallery - 31 images

Tags

PhotographyAstronomyPhotographersauroraSunMoonPlanetGalaxySupernovaNebulaAsteroid
No comments
Michael Irving
Michael Irving
Michael has always been fascinated by space, technology, dinosaurs, and the weirder mysteries of the universe. With a Bachelor of Arts in Professional Writing and several years experience under his belt, he joined New Atlas as a staff writer in 2016.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!