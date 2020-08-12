Hasselblad announces availability of 907X 50C medium format camera

Introduced as a concept in June 2019, and briefly made available as a special kit to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 Moon landing, Hasselblad's latest 50-megapixel digital camera system is now available for general release.

The 907X 50C mirrorless system is made up of the company's CFV II 50C digital back and its new 907X camera body. The back hosts a 50-MP (43.8 x 32.9-mm) CMOS sensor, a 3.2-inch, 2.4-million-dot titling touchscreen display panel and a slot-in battery that can be recharged in situ over USB-C. This can be used with most V system cameras made from 1957, as well as some third party technical or view cameras, but for this release, the high-end Swedish photography house has paired it with its smallest medium format camera body to date – the 907X.

In this combination, the system offers 14 stops of dynamic range, can capture 16-bit RAW and full resolution JPEGs, cater for waist-level shooting is possible, rocks dual UHS-II SD car slots, includes integrated Wi-Fi, and can record up to 2.7k (2,720 x 1,530) resolution video at 16:9 aspect. X system lenses can be attached directly, or glass from other ranges such as the H, V and XPan systems can be popped on with the help of adapters.

All in, the 907X 50C tips the scales at 740 g (just over 26 oz) and is available to order now for a suggested retail price of US$6,399. Shipping starts at the end of August. Some accessories have been released alongside the camera system too, including a control grip and an optical viewfinder.

Product page: 907X 50C