Hasselblad launches fast-focus 100-MP medium-format camera system

Medium-format imaging titan Hasselblad has announced the successor to 2020's 50-megapixel 907X 50C digital camera system. The 907X & CFV 100C model boasts a camera back featuring a 100-MP back-illuminated image sensor that can be used with legacy film cameras.

The 907X camera body looks to be unchanged from the previous model. It's fashioned from machined aluminum and is compatible with all XCD, HC/HCD and Xpan lenses.

This is used with the system's CFV 100C digital camera back that's home to a 100-megapixel medium-format (43.8 x 32.9-mm) BSI CMOS image sensor. The system features phase-detection AF offering 294 focus points, and boasts newly-introduced face detection and a focusing speed increase of 300% compared to the previous model.

There's 14-bit/16-bit RAW or 10-bit HEIF color depth for "natural, smooth color gradations" plus Hasselblad Natural Colour Solution optimization. Native light sensitivity runs from ISO64 to 25,600, 15 stops of dynamic range can be had, and the camera has a capture rate of up to 3.3 frames per second when set to 14-bit color depth.

The CFV 100C digital back is compatible with the Hasselblad V System’s 500 Series, 200 Series, and other classic film cameras Hasselblad

Framing up is undertaken on a 3.2-inch touchscreen display at 2.36-million dots that can be angled at 40 and 90 degrees to accommodate different shooting styles, including waist-level photography. And the digital back includes 1 TB of internal SSD storage, which is reckoned to equate to up to 4,600 RAW images – expansion is also possible via a CFexpress Type B slot.

Hasselblad says that the system can wirelessly transfer images to an iPad of iPhone running the Phocus Mobile 2 app over Wi-Fi, for tweaking and onward sharing. And the 907X body with CFV 100C back combination tips the scales at just 620 g (21.8 oz), shaving off some 120 g compared to its predecessor.

Should users have a cache of legacy Hasselblad film cameras squirreled away, and wish to inject a new lease of digital life into them, the camera back is also reported compatible with Hasselblad V System film cameras – as well as technical models – making it "the most compatible Hasselblad 100-megapixel medium format camera to date."

The 907X & CFV 100C system carries a suggested retail price of US$8,199, and is available now. An external flash module can be used with the new hot-shoe adapter, and a control grip and optical viewfinder are also available as options.

Product page: Hasselblad 907X & CFV 100C