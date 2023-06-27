Thumb-sized Go 3 actioncam bumps video resolution to 2.7K

Back in 2019, Insta360 crammed the image stabilization tech from its 360-degree cameras into a thumb-sized 1080p actioncam/lifelogger called the Go. More capabilities were added in 2021, and now the much-improved Go 3 has been revealed.

The Go 3 still comes in smaller than a thumb but the weight has gone up from 0.65 oz (18.3 g) on the original to 0.9 oz (26.5 g) on the second-gen model to 1.25 oz (35.5 g) for the current model.

More welcome perhaps is a video resolution increase to 2.7K at 30 frames per second, up from 1,440p with the Go 2 and 1080p from the original Go, while enhanced software is said to help "deliver Crisp, vibrant videos."

Dropping down to Full HD brings 120-fps slow motion into focus. The inevitable camera shakes during action scenes or run-and-gun capture are kept in check thanks to Insta360's highly regarded FlowState image stabilization technology. Battery capacity has increased to 310 mAh for up to 45 minutes of shooting per charge. And the camera boasts dual microphones for improved audio capture, as well as hands-free voice control.

The Go 3 actioncam can be used on its own or with the new Action Pod, which adds a flip screen and extra battery Insta360

New recording modes include pre-recording, loop recording and timed capture. There's also a mode to allow different aspect ratios to be changed after recording, so users can adjust the same clip for upload to Instagram at 9:16 and YouTube at 16:9.

The Go 3's magnetic body allows for numerous placement opportunities, including hanging from a pendant for chest-height, first-person POV lifelogging. There's a clip accessory too, which allows the tiny actioncam to be attached to headwear, while a pivot stand caters for tricky angles. A tripod mount is included for use with a selfiestick, too. And the tiny camera can be taken for a swim, or dive to a depth of 16 ft (5 m), thanks to IPX8 sealing.

The Action Pod connects wirelessly to the Go 3 actioncam, and can serve as a live-view remote Insta360

Insta360 has boosted the standalone device's capabilities by adding a 3.4-oz (96.3-g) companion accessory called the Action Pod, which brings a 2.2-inch flip-up touchscreen to the party along with a 1,270-mAh battery bump (with up to 170 minutes of recording time available). The tiny cam can be housed within the IPX4 water-resistant Pod or popped out and used on its own, with the Pod serving as a Bluetooth remote.

The Insta360 Go 3 goes on sale globally from today, with a 32-GB version priced at US$379.99, a 64-GB flavor coming in at $399.99 and a 128-GB model costing $429.99. Either way, buyers get a magnet pendant, clip, stand and lens guard. The video below has more.

Introducing Insta360 GO 3 - The Tiny Mighty Action Cam

Product page: Go 3