Breathtaking snaps from the Landscape Photographer of the Year awards

By Rich Haridy
October 31, 2022
Breathtaking snaps from the Landscape Photographer of the Year awards
Winner - Landscapes at Night. Lightning Storm over Jodrell Bank
Winner - Coast. The Sacred Garden
Overall Winner. Brecon in Winter
Winner - Youth, Urban Life. Bladerunner
Winner - Your View. Oh! Limpet Games
Winner - Youth, Classic View. Highlands
Winner - Black and White. Souls Tied
Winner - Lines in the Landscape. Loch Awe
Winner - Urban Life. Fully Loaded
Winner - Historic Britain. Windmill in the Mist
Winner - Classic View. Ascension
Winner - Youth. Black and White. Gannets Overhead
Winner - Landscapes at Night. Lightning Storm over Jodrell Bank
Overall Youth Winner - Dawn Reflection
Winner - Youth, Your View. Spring Hares
This year's Landscape Photographer of the Year winners have been announced, with the collection celebrating mist-covered windmills, lightning-sparked nightscapes, and a rainbow arcing over a dragon's back.

The Landscape Photographer of the Year contest was founded in 2006 with a specific focus on celebrating landscapes in the United Kingdom. Photographers from all over the world can enter but images must be captured in Great Britain, Northern Ireland, the Isle of Man or the Channel Islands.

Winner - Coast. The Sacred Garden
The contest spans four main categories: Classic View (iconic landscape imagery), Urban Life, Black and White, and Your View (a more experimental and personal approach to landscapes). The Overall Winner receives an impressive £10,000 (US$11,500).

This year's top prize went to a magnificently composed shot from Will Davies. Looking out at the Brecon Beacons National Park in Wales, the extraordinary image manages to capture three different seasonal tones in the one photograph.

Overall Winner. Brecon in Winter
“Will has captured a wonderful relationship between the distant cold snow covered tones and warmer tones below," explained founder of the contest Charlie Waite. "The expertly balanced geometric shapes within the thrillingly vivid yellow provides the viewer with a superb visual experience, all culminating in this hugely well-deserved winning photograph.”

Another highlight in this year's crop was Demiray Oral's incredible Classic View winner featuring a rainbow crossing over a landscape in Wales known as the Dragon's Back. Knowing a storm front was coming Oral got into position and waited for the perfect moment to capture this surreal image.

Winner - Classic View. Ascension
"The apparition of the rainbow was wonderful, but the light sweeping across the Dragon’s Back was just sensational," said Oral. "It was a thrilling afternoon I’ll never forget."

All the winning and commended images will be soon available in a coffee table book. Take a look through our gallery at more highlights from this spectacular contest.

Source: LPOTY

