Leica's next generation Q series camera gives color the boot

By Paul Ridden
November 11, 2020
Leica's next generation Q camera features a dedicated Monochrom full-frame CMOS sensor
Sample scene captured using the Q2 Monochrom
Action shot example using the Q2 Monochrom
Leica's next generation Q camera features a dedicated Monochrom full-frame CMOS sensor
The Q2 Monochrom offers and uncropped focal length of 28 mm at full resolution, along with 35, 50 and 75-mm crops at lower resolutions
The Q2 Monochrom's body has been sealed to IP52 standards
Around back there's a 3.68-MP OLED viewfinder and a 3-inch, 1.04-million-dot touch monitor
The iconic Leica red dot has been removed on purpose
The Leica Summilux 28 mm f/1.7 ASPH. lens is home to a locking element for manual/auto focusing and macro shooting
The Leica Q2 full-frame color photo/video camera on the left, and the black and white only Q2 Monochrom to the right
Clearly there are some photographers out there who love black and white images and have cash to burn. Following the launch of the M10 Monochrom in January, Leica has stripped its full-frame Q2 camera of all its color for the $6,000 Q2 Monochrom.

Yes, you read that right, the Q2 Monochrom sports a rather boutique price tag of US$5,995, which is a thousand bucks pricier than the color-capable camera with which it shares its name and much of the same feature set.

It has the same pixel count, for example, though the full-frame CMOS sensor in the Monochrom model lacks the color filter, which is reported to give it "added light gathering potential and increased sharpness in true black and white." Like its stablemate, the camera is capable of 10 frames per second continuous shooting, shares the same Leica Summilux 28 mm f/1.7 ASPH. lens, but light sensitivity rises from ISO50,000 to ISO100,000.

Together with the uncropped 28-mm focal length offered by the prime lens, the camera offers cropping to 35, 50 and 75-mm focal lengths, with drops in resolution to 30, 14.7 and 6.6 megapixels respectively. Autofocus should lock onto subjects in less than 0.15 seconds, and dynamic range increases to 13 stops.

And should you want to make ultra-high-definition Keystone Cops remakes, the Q2 Monochrom can record 4K (3,840 x 2,160) video at 30 or 24 fps, or Full HD at up to 120 fps.

Elsewhere, there's a 3.68-MP OLED viewfinder and a 3-inch, 1.04-million-dot touch monitor around back, built-in 802.11n Wi-Fi and Bluetooth LE for remote control and wireless data transfer and sharing, and the magnesium alloy body is sealed against dust and water splashes to IP52 standards.

The Q2 Monochrom is available now in black only for $5,995. And like the M10 Monochrom, the body lacks the iconic Leica red dot but does come with the "Made in Germany" quality guarantee.

Product page: Leica Q2 Monochrom

