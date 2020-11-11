Leica's next generation Q series camera gives color the boot

Clearly there are some photographers out there who love black and white images and have cash to burn. Following the launch of the M10 Monochrom in January, Leica has stripped its full-frame Q2 camera of all its color for the $6,000 Q2 Monochrom.

Yes, you read that right, the Q2 Monochrom sports a rather boutique price tag of US$5,995, which is a thousand bucks pricier than the color-capable camera with which it shares its name and much of the same feature set.

It has the same pixel count, for example, though the full-frame CMOS sensor in the Monochrom model lacks the color filter, which is reported to give it "added light gathering potential and increased sharpness in true black and white." Like its stablemate, the camera is capable of 10 frames per second continuous shooting, shares the same Leica Summilux 28 mm f/1.7 ASPH. lens, but light sensitivity rises from ISO50,000 to ISO100,000.

Together with the uncropped 28-mm focal length offered by the prime lens, the camera offers cropping to 35, 50 and 75-mm focal lengths, with drops in resolution to 30, 14.7 and 6.6 megapixels respectively. Autofocus should lock onto subjects in less than 0.15 seconds, and dynamic range increases to 13 stops.

The Q2 Monochrom offers and uncropped focal length of 28 mm at full resolution, along with 35, 50 and 75-mm crops at lower resolutions Leica

And should you want to make ultra-high-definition Keystone Cops remakes, the Q2 Monochrom can record 4K (3,840 x 2,160) video at 30 or 24 fps, or Full HD at up to 120 fps.

Elsewhere, there's a 3.68-MP OLED viewfinder and a 3-inch, 1.04-million-dot touch monitor around back, built-in 802.11n Wi-Fi and Bluetooth LE for remote control and wireless data transfer and sharing, and the magnesium alloy body is sealed against dust and water splashes to IP52 standards.

The Q2 Monochrom is available now in black only for $5,995. And like the M10 Monochrom, the body lacks the iconic Leica red dot but does come with the "Made in Germany" quality guarantee.

