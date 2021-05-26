© 2021 New Atlas
Photography

Galactic glamor shots abound in annual Milky Way photo competition

By Michael Irving
May 26, 2021
Galactic glamor shots abound i...
Dragon's Lair, shot in Mungo, New South Wales, Australia. The Milky way arcs over a canyon where jagged cliffs frame a winding path, leading to a central spire. A faint golden glow emanates from the horizon.
Dragon's Lair, shot in Mungo, New South Wales, Australia. The Milky way arcs over a canyon where jagged cliffs frame a winding path, leading to a central spire. A faint golden glow emanates from the horizon.
View 10 Images
Paradise Beach, shot in Lycian Way, Turkey. The Milky Way peeks over mountains along the Turkish coastline, above a beach known as Cennet (meaning "paradise")
1/10
Paradise Beach, shot in Lycian Way, Turkey. The Milky Way peeks over mountains along the Turkish coastline, above a beach known as Cennet (meaning "paradise")
The Forgotten Side of Kangaroo Island, taken at Kangaroo Island, Australia. A wooden staircase leads down to Baudin Beach, where the Milky way rises like smoke over the sea
2/10
The Forgotten Side of Kangaroo Island, taken at Kangaroo Island, Australia. A wooden staircase leads down to Baudin Beach, where the Milky way rises like smoke over the sea
The Watchman, shot in Utah, USA. The peak of the Watchman juts into the starry sky above Zion National Park, while the twisted skeleton of a Juniper tree lies in the foreground
3/10
The Watchman, shot in Utah, USA. The peak of the Watchman juts into the starry sky above Zion National Park, while the twisted skeleton of a Juniper tree lies in the foreground
Temple of the Sun, shot in Utah, USA. A prehistoric sandstone structure rises from the desert floor of the Capitol Reed National Park, beneath the cloudy Milky Way
4/10
Temple of the Sun, shot in Utah, USA. A prehistoric sandstone structure rises from the desert floor of the Capitol Reed National Park, beneath the cloudy Milky Way
Dragon's Lair, shot in Mungo, New South Wales, Australia. The Milky way arcs over a canyon where jagged cliffs frame a winding path, leading to a central spire. A faint golden glow emanates from the horizon.
5/10
Dragon's Lair, shot in Mungo, New South Wales, Australia. The Milky way arcs over a canyon where jagged cliffs frame a winding path, leading to a central spire. A faint golden glow emanates from the horizon.
Heavens Above, shot in the Hunter Valley, NSW, Australia. The Milky Way stretches over the top of an old church in a paddock. Fog is beginning to creep in from the left of frame, illuminated by a passing car's headlights
6/10
Heavens Above, shot in the Hunter Valley, NSW, Australia. The Milky Way stretches over the top of an old church in a paddock. Fog is beginning to creep in from the left of frame, illuminated by a passing car's headlights
Nyctophilia, taken on the Great Ocean Road in Victoria, Australia. The craggy coastline curves off into the darkness under the watchful eye of the Milky Way
7/10
Nyctophilia, taken on the Great Ocean Road in Victoria, Australia. The craggy coastline curves off into the darkness under the watchful eye of the Milky Way
Mt. Taranaki Milky Way, shot on Fanthams Peak of Mt. Taranaki in New Zealand. The eerie image shows the Milky Way looming over a lonely cabin, at an elevation of 2,000 m (6,560 ft), while a lone hiker looks up in awe
8/10
Mt. Taranaki Milky Way, shot on Fanthams Peak of Mt. Taranaki in New Zealand. The eerie image shows the Milky Way looming over a lonely cabin, at an elevation of 2,000 m (6,560 ft), while a lone hiker looks up in awe
Riaño, captured at Riaño Mountain Reservoir, Spain. The Milky Way glitters over the icy lake, which threatened to freeze the photographer's lens in the bitter cold
9/10
Riaño, captured at Riaño Mountain Reservoir, Spain. The Milky Way glitters over the icy lake, which threatened to freeze the photographer's lens in the bitter cold
Chamber of light, taken in Utah, USA. Here, a lone figure marvels at the Milky Way framed by the smooth stone walls of a natural chamber beneath the cliffs of Grand Staircase-Escalante.
10/10
Chamber of light, taken in Utah, USA. Here, a lone figure marvels at the Milky Way framed by the smooth stone walls of a natural chamber beneath the cliffs of Grand Staircase-Escalante.
View gallery - 10 images

One of the best things about getting away from the bright lights of the city is casting your eyes (and camera) upwards to the majesty of the Milky Way. Travel blog Capture the Atlas has unveiled the latest edition of its annual Milky Way Photographer of the Year collection, showcasing stunning shots of our incredibly photogenic home galaxy.

The night sky would be far less exquisite without the Milky Way looming overhead. The high concentration of stars, dust and gas toward the center of our galaxy creates a shimmering streak of light and shadow that pairs beautifully with almost any landscape on Earth.

And that’s what Capture the Atlas’ annual competition is all about. Editor Dan Zafra is on the lookout for photos that bring out the magnificence of the Milky Way and juxtapose it with more earthly delights. But it’s not just the locations and composition that are key – the judges take into account the story behind the shot, and just how well it might inspire other photographers to pick up their cameras and head out of the city.

The Forgotten Side of Kangaroo Island, taken at Kangaroo Island, Australia. A wooden staircase leads down to Baudin Beach, where the Milky way rises like smoke over the sea
The Forgotten Side of Kangaroo Island, taken at Kangaroo Island, Australia. A wooden staircase leads down to Baudin Beach, where the Milky way rises like smoke over the sea

This year’s competition includes images shot all around the world – the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Chile, Iran, Turkey, Brazil, Spain, Italy, Slovenia, Switzerland and Greece – by 25 photographers from 14 nationalities. The constant presence of the galactic core contrasts against canyons, cliffs, caves, coves and churches.

Mt. Taranaki Milky Way, shot on Fanthams Peak of Mt. Taranaki in New Zealand. The eerie image shows the Milky Way looming over a lonely cabin, at an elevation of 2,000 m (6,560 ft), while a lone hiker looks up in awe
Mt. Taranaki Milky Way, shot on Fanthams Peak of Mt. Taranaki in New Zealand. The eerie image shows the Milky Way looming over a lonely cabin, at an elevation of 2,000 m (6,560 ft), while a lone hiker looks up in awe

Among the highlights are Mt. Taranaki Milky Way, by Larryn Rae. The eerie image shows the Milky Way looming over a lonely cabin, at an elevation of 6,560 ft on Fanthams Peak of Mt. Taranaki in New Zealand.

Spencer Welling’s Chamber of light is another striking shot, taken in Utah, USA. Here, a lone figure marvels at the Milky Way framed by the smooth stone walls of a natural chamber beneath the cliffs of Grand Staircase-Escalante.

Chamber of light, taken in Utah, USA. Here, a lone figure marvels at the Milky Way framed by the smooth stone walls of a natural chamber beneath the cliffs of Grand Staircase-Escalante.
Chamber of light, taken in Utah, USA. Here, a lone figure marvels at the Milky Way framed by the smooth stone walls of a natural chamber beneath the cliffs of Grand Staircase-Escalante.

Browse through the rest of the highlights in our gallery, and explore the full list over at Capture the Atlas. If that isn't enough to tide you over, check out last year's Milky Way photo gallery.

Source: Capture the Atlas

View gallery - 10 images

Tags

PhotographyGalaxyPhotoPhotographyNightStarsAstronomy
Michael Irving
Michael Irving
Michael has always been fascinated by space, technology, dinosaurs, and the weirder mysteries of the universe. With a Bachelor of Arts in Professional Writing and several years experience under his belt, he joined New Atlas as a staff writer in 2016.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!

Most Popular

Load More