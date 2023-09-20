© 2023 New Atlas
Photography

Nikon launches the beautifully retro Z f full-frame mirrorless camera

By Paul Ridden
September 20, 2023
Nikon launches the beautifully retro Z f full-frame mirrorless camera
The Nikon Z f mixes old and new for a capable and stylish full-frame memory maker to challenge the retro camera chops of OM Digital and Fujifilm
The Nikon Z f mixes old and new for a capable and stylish full-frame memory maker to challenge the retro camera chops of OM Digital and Fujifilm
View 6 Images
The Nikon Z f mixes old and new for a capable and stylish full-frame memory maker to challenge the retro camera chops of OM Digital and Fujifilm
1/6
The Nikon Z f mixes old and new for a capable and stylish full-frame memory maker to challenge the retro camera chops of OM Digital and Fujifilm
The Nikon Z f has body measurements of 5.7 x 4.1 x 2 inches, and tips the scales ta 22.29 ounces
2/6
The Nikon Z f has body measurements of 5.7 x 4.1 x 2 inches, and tips the scales ta 22.29 ounces
The Nikon Z f features a 24.5-MP FX (full-frame) CMOS image sensor combined with an Expeed 7 processor
3/6
The Nikon Z f features a 24.5-MP FX (full-frame) CMOS image sensor combined with an Expeed 7 processor
The Nikon Z f sports a high-resolution OLED viewfinder and vari-angle touchscreen display
4/6
The Nikon Z f sports a high-resolution OLED viewfinder and vari-angle touchscreen display
The Nikon Z f benefits from durable magnesium-alloy construction that's weather sealed, and features a faux leather
5/6
The Nikon Z f benefits from durable magnesium-alloy construction that's weather sealed, and features a faux leather mid section
The Nikon Z f is available in black, blue, brown, red, orange, green or gray
6/6
The Nikon Z f is available in black, blue, brown, red, orange, green or gray
View gallery - 6 images

Nikon has added a second "heritage-inspired" camera to its mirrorless lineup, joining the Z fc in riffing off of the look of the company's FM2 single-lens-reflex film camera from the early 1980s – but this time built around a full-frame image sensor.

Despite its classic looks, Nikon says what's inside the Z f has been poached from its Z 8 and Z 9 mirrorless models.

"It’s exciting to see the leaps in innovation that propelled the Z 9 trickling down, making the latest technology and features more accessible than ever before inside the Z f, a camera which is a beautiful marriage of form and function," said executive VP, Jay Vannatter. "The Z f is more than a means to simply capturing an image; using the camera is an experience unto itself, one which not only sparks creativity, but also elevates the user's intent with its advanced performance and feature set."

The Nikon Z f features a 24.5-MP FX (full-frame) CMOS image sensor combined with an Expeed 7 processor
The Nikon Z f features a 24.5-MP FX (full-frame) CMOS image sensor combined with an Expeed 7 processor

Where 2021's Z fc model featured an APS-C (or DX-format, as Nikon calls it) sensor, the Z f boasts a 24.5-megapixel full-frame (FX, in Nikon speak) back-illuminated CMOS sensor, plus there's a high-resolution mode for 96-MP stills that makes use of pixel-shifting technology.

The Expeed 7 image processing engine enables 3D tracking autofocus that can recognize nine subject types, low-light sensitivity to the tune of ISO64,000 that's expandable to 204,800, up to 8 stops of in-body image stabilization, and the camera is reported to be the first to support focus-point vibration reduction for minimum blur at the point of focus rather than the center of the frame.

The Z f is capable of 14 frames per second continuous shooting in JPEG format, or 11 fps in RAW – though up to 30 fps can be had in JPEG courtesy of a C30 High-Speed Frame Capture mode, while Pre-Release Capture buffers images before the gorgeous shutter button is fully depressed. There's also a dedicate monochrome mode for photo and video with a number of black-and-white profiles on offer.

On the movie-making front, the Z f can record 4K UHD video at 30 fps from oversampled 6K, as well as 4K UHD at 60 fps in DX mode and 1080p at 120 fps. Per-session recording times of up to 125 minutes can be had.

This is the first Nikon to offer shutter-priority auto for video, where users can tweak the shutter speed while the camera takes care of aperture and ISO settings. And in-camera 10-bit H.265 recording negates the need for an external recorder.

The Nikon Z f has body measurements of 5.7 x 4.1 x 2 inches, and tips the scales ta 22.29 ounces
The Nikon Z f has body measurements of 5.7 x 4.1 x 2 inches, and tips the scales ta 22.29 ounces

The durable magnesium-alloy body with "high dust- and drip-resistance" features a classic Nikon logo. There's a 3.2-inch vari-angle touchscreen display around back, with the user able to adjust the focus point using the LCD panel while looking through the 3.69-miilion-dot OLED viewfinder. Nikon has cooked in 802.11ac Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0 as well, and the camera features two media slots – one for UHS II SD and the other for UHS I microSD.

The Z f will be available in a choice of seven colors from the middle of next month for a body-only price of US$1,999.95, with a NIKKOR Z 40mm f/2 SE kit lens for $2,239.95 or bundled with NIKKOR Z 24-70mm f/4 S glass for $2.599.95.

Product page: Nikon Z f

View gallery - 6 images

Tags

PhotographyNikonMirrorless CamerasFull-frameRetroCameras
No comments
Paul Ridden
Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!