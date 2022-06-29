© 2022 New Atlas
Nikon puts vloggers in focus with Z 30 mirrorless camera

By Paul Ridden
June 29, 2022
Nikon puts vloggers in focus with Z 30 mirrorless camera
"A real camera with interchangeable lenses is a big leap in a creator’s personal evolution," said Jay Vannatter, Executive Vice President, Nikon Inc. "We want to support creators by taking the guesswork out of how to get the best production value, which helps them to take their creativity further and grow their communities."
The Z 30 measures 5.1 x 2.9 x 2.4 inches, and weighs in at 12.4 ounces
The Z 30 lacks in-body image stabilization, but can be optioned with a stabilized Nikkor Z DX 16-50mm f/3.5-6.3 lens
Content creators can look forward to recording 4K UHD video at up to 30 frames per second, or Full HD at up to 120 fps for slow-motion scenes
Optional accessories include a SmallRig Tripod Grip, Nikon ML-L7 bluetooth remote control, a Rode VideoMicro Microphone and a hot shoe-mounted Wind Muff
The Z 30 lacks an electronic viewfinder, but does sport of vari-angle touch monitor for framing up and control
Nikon has launched its third DX format – or APS-C – mirrorless camera, following the Z 50 from 2019 and last year's Z fc. The new model shares much with both of its ancestors, and is being aimed directly at vloggers, streamers and other content creators.

Like its DX-format siblings, the Z 30 is built around a 20.9-megapixel (23.5 x 15.7-mm) CMOS image sensor and Expeed 6 processing combination, offering a standard light sensitivity range for photos of ISO100 to 51,200 (which can be extended to ISO204,800), hybrid phase/contrast autofocus (with Eye Detection AF cooked in too) and up to 11 frames per second continuous shooting.

The new model inherits the 3-inch vari-angle touch LCD touch display from the Z fc, which can twist around to face the front for monitoring during selfie-like shoots, but lacks the electronic viewfinder found on both of the earlier mirrorless cameras so all framing up needs to be undertaken via that rear monitor.

In addition to capturing still images in 12- or 14-bit RAW or JPEG formats, or both, to UHS-I SD card media, content creators can look forward to recording 4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160) video at up to 30 frames per second, or Full HD at up to 120 fps for slow-motion scenes.

Optional accessories include a SmallRig Tripod Grip, Nikon ML-L7 bluetooth remote control, a Rode VideoMicro Microphone and a hot shoe-mounted Wind Muff
Up to ISO25,600 of light sensitivity is available for video, as is tracking autofocus. Users can add something extra to footage courtesy of 20 Creative Picture Controls, and there's the promise of beautiful bokeh when paired with an appropriate Nikkor Z lens.

A lack of in-body image stabilization could be a problem for run-and-gun movie-makers, but the camera can be had with a stabilized Z-mount lens. A Rec lamp to the front lights up when the camera is recording, and there's an integrated stereo microphone with the option to cable in an external mic if needed. The Z 30 can be powered over USB-C for extended recording sessions of up to 125 minutes.

The 5.1 x 2.9 x 2.4-in (128 x 73.5 x 59.5-mm), 12.4-oz (350-g) Z 30 will be available from mid-July for a body-only price of US$709.95, with a Nikkor Z DX 16-50mm f/3.5-6.3 lens for $849.95 or as a two lens kit with that Nikkor Z DX 16-50mm f/3.5-6.3 lens plus a Nikkor Z DX 50-250mm f/4.5-6.3 for $1,199.95. It can be purchased with a Nikkor Z DX 18-140mm f/3.5-6.3 lens for $1,149.95 as well. And Nikon has put together a Creators Accessory Kit for $149.95 that comes with a tripod grip, Bluetooth remote and a Rode microphone.

Product page: Nikon Z 30

