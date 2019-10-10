Nikon pushes out first Z-mount, DX-format mirrorless

Following the launch of the Z 6 and Z 7 full-frame mirrorless cameras last year, Nikon has now added the first DX-format – or APS-C – mirrorless camera for Z-mount lenses: the Z 50.

"The new Nikon Z 50 is a small yet capable camera that brings the best of the Nikon Z series to all kinds of creators to discover, share and engage," said Nikon's Jay Vannatte.

The DX-format mirrorless features a 20.9 megapixel APS-C (23.5 x 15.7 mm) CMOS sensor and Expeed 6 image processing engine, offering 1/4000 sec shutter speed and 11 frames per second continuous shooting, and ISO100-51,200 light sensitivity, which can be expanded to ISO204,800.

The Nikon Z 50 is built around a 20.9 MP APS-C CMOS sensor Nikon

There's a 209-point hybrid autofocus setup, and Nikon reports that it's the company's first DX-format camera to include Eye-Detection AF. The unit can record 4K (3,840 x 2,160) video at up to 30 fps, or movie-makers can take advantage of 120 fps slow-mo if the resolution is dropped to Full HD. The camera benefits from built-in stabilization while capturing Full HD or 4K video, and in-camera video trimming.

As you might expect, it's smaller and lighter than its full-frame Z series siblings, with body-only dimensions and weight of 5 x 3.7 x 2.4 in (126.5 x 93.5 x 60 mm) and 14 oz (395 g). To the rear of the magnesium alloy body you'll find a 0.39-in, 2,360k-dot OLED viewfinder with 100 percent frame coverage, and a 3.2-inch, 1,040k-dot tilting touchscreen display. When that display is flipped down for Selfie Mode, everything but essential controls are auto disabled.

When the rear monitor is flipped down and Selfie Mode engaged, all non-essential controls are automatically disabled Nikon

Rounding out the key specs are Bluetooth and 802.11ac Wi-Fi for remote operation and wireless data transfer, and a per charge battery life of 300 stills.

The Z 50 goes on sale next month for a body-only suggested retail price of US$859.95, or can be had with the new the NIKKOR Z DX 16-50mm f/3.5-6.3 VR zoom lens for $999.95 or both the 16-50mm and the new NIKKOR Z DX 50-250mm f/4.5-6.3 VR telephoto lens for $1,349.95. An adapter is available that enables users to attach F-mount NIKKOR lenses.

Product page: Nikon Z 50