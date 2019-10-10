© 2019 New Atlas
Nikon pushes out first Z-mount, DX-format mirrorless

By Paul Ridden
October 10, 2019
The Z 50 is Nikon's first DX-format mirrorless camera
The Nikon Z 50 is built around a 20.9 MP APS-C CMOS sensor
The Z 50's body dimensions are 5 x 3.7 x 2.4 in
The rear of the Z 50 is home to a 3.2-inch tilting touchscreen display and OLED viewfinder
A 20.9 MP CMOS sensor and Expeed 6 image processor are at the heart of the Z 50
The Z 50 will be available from November, 2019, in body-only or one/two lens kit options
The Z 50 features Bluetooth and Wi-Fi for remote operation and wireless data transfer
The Z 50 is Nikon's first DX-format mirrorless camera
When the rear monitor is flipped down and Selfie Mode engaged, all non-essential controls are automatically disabled
Following the launch of the Z 6 and Z 7 full-frame mirrorless cameras last year, Nikon has now added the first DX-format – or APS-C – mirrorless camera for Z-mount lenses: the Z 50.

"The new Nikon Z 50 is a small yet capable camera that brings the best of the Nikon Z series to all kinds of creators to discover, share and engage," said Nikon's Jay Vannatte.

The DX-format mirrorless features a 20.9 megapixel APS-C (23.5 x 15.7 mm) CMOS sensor and Expeed 6 image processing engine, offering 1/4000 sec shutter speed and 11 frames per second continuous shooting, and ISO100-51,200 light sensitivity, which can be expanded to ISO204,800.

There's a 209-point hybrid autofocus setup, and Nikon reports that it's the company's first DX-format camera to include Eye-Detection AF. The unit can record 4K (3,840 x 2,160) video at up to 30 fps, or movie-makers can take advantage of 120 fps slow-mo if the resolution is dropped to Full HD. The camera benefits from built-in stabilization while capturing Full HD or 4K video, and in-camera video trimming.

As you might expect, it's smaller and lighter than its full-frame Z series siblings, with body-only dimensions and weight of 5 x 3.7 x 2.4 in (126.5 x 93.5 x 60 mm) and 14 oz (395 g). To the rear of the magnesium alloy body you'll find a 0.39-in, 2,360k-dot OLED viewfinder with 100 percent frame coverage, and a 3.2-inch, 1,040k-dot tilting touchscreen display. When that display is flipped down for Selfie Mode, everything but essential controls are auto disabled.

Rounding out the key specs are Bluetooth and 802.11ac Wi-Fi for remote operation and wireless data transfer, and a per charge battery life of 300 stills.

The Z 50 goes on sale next month for a body-only suggested retail price of US$859.95, or can be had with the new the NIKKOR Z DX 16-50mm f/3.5-6.3 VR zoom lens for $999.95 or both the 16-50mm and the new NIKKOR Z DX 50-250mm f/4.5-6.3 VR telephoto lens for $1,349.95. An adapter is available that enables users to attach F-mount NIKKOR lenses.

