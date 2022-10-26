OM System OM-5 launches as adventure-ready compact MFT camera

Last year, Olympus sold its imaging division to investment firm Japan Industrial Partners and new a company was set up to continue the iconic line. OM Digital Solutions celebrated 50 years of the OM-1 with a new flagship in February, and has now launched what appears to be an update to 2019's OM-D E-M5 MkIII.

The durable OM-5 has been sealed against dust and water ingress to IP53 standards, and can operate in temperatures as low as 14 °F (-10 °C).

Like the E-M5 MkIII, it's built around a 20.4-MP Live MOS four thirds sensor but the image processing engine gets bumped to TruePic IX. This brings a bunch of computational photography features to the system, including a 50-MP hand-held Hi-Res mode combines a number of stills into a single high-resolution image, users can control how moving subjects are recorded with the Live ND16 filter feature, there's live composite for easier long exposures, and Starry Sky AF for those who like to point the lens skyward at night.

The OM-5 is compatible with compact, lightweight M.Zuiko Digital lenses

OM Digital Solutions/Patrick Scholz Photo

The new model features hybrid autofocus with 121 phase-detection points, with OM Digital improving the face/eye AF capabilities. Camera shake gets compensated by up to 7.5 stops courtesy of 5-axis in-body image stabilization, light sensitivity ranges from ISO64 to 25,600, and up to 30 frames per second continuous shooting is possible with the electronic shutter, or 10 fps via mechanical shutter release.

The OM-5 benefits from IP53-rated weather sealing OM Digital Solutions

Movie makers can look forward to C4K/30p (4,096 x 2,160) video chops, with support for a TikTok-friendly vertical format. Framing up is undertaken via the 2.36-million-dot OLED viewfinder or 3-inch, 1.04-million-dot vari-angle rear monitor. There's Bluetooth and Wi-Fi for wireless data transfer and control, and in-camera battery charging over micro-USB.

The 125.3 x 85.2 x 49.7-mm (4.9 x 3.35 x 1.95-in), 414-g (14.6-oz) OM System OM-5 will be available from late November for a body-only price of US$1,199.99, or with a 12-45mm F4.0 PRO lens for $1,599.99.

Product page: OM-5