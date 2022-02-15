OMDS marks 50 years of the Olympus OM-1 with Four Thirds flagship

After splitting from Olympus last year to focus on imaging, OM Digital Solutions has decided to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the introduction of the Olympus OM-1 film camera with a new OM System flagship, the OM-1 micro-four-thirds camera.

The OM-1 features a new 20.4-megapixel stacked BSI Live MOS sensor and TruePic X image processing engine combination for up to ISO25,600 standard light sensitivity (which can extend to ISO102,400), 1,052 phase-detection Cross Quad Pixel AF, continuous shooting of 10 frames per second with the mechanical shutter, or up to 50 frames per second in AF-C shooting mode by employing the electronic shutter, and up to 120 fps in AF-S.

OM Digital Solutions notes that Face Priority/Eye Priority AF has been significantly improved compared to previous models, AI detection AF can zero in on sportscars, motorcycles, airplanes, helicopters, trains, birds, and animals such as dogs and cats, and a night view mode and Starry Sky AF can help with shooting after dark and zooming in on stars, respectively. And up to eight steps of image stabilization can be had when used with a compatible lens or up to seven steps with the camera body alone.

The OM-1 body measures 134.8 x 91.6 x 72.7 mm and weighs in at 511 g OM Digital Solutions

The OM-1 also leverages the power of computational photography to have the camera take on the grunt work for such things as Live Composite mode (that helps with highlights during long exposures), a Focus Stacking mode (where a bunch of images are snapped at different focal lengths and merged so that everything in the frame is in sharp focus), HDR mode (for wide dynamic range) and a Live ND mode (which recreates slow shutter speed effects as though Neutral Density filters were being used).

On the video front, creators can look forward to 10-bit 4K/60p (UHD and C4K) movie recording, or up to 240p by dropping the resolution down to Full HD. A Hybrid Log Gamma mode has been included for easier HDR video recording, while the OM-Log is reckoned capable of capturing more detail in highlights and shadows. The camera also supports 12-bit 4:4:4 RAW data output to external recording hardware.

The OM-1 can be had with an optional battery grip, which offers the same controls in the vertical position as the horizontal OM Digital Solutions

Elsewhere, the magnesium alloy body has been sealed against dust and water ingress to IP53 standards for assignment flexibility, and the OM-1 can operate in temperatures as low as -10 °C (14 °F). The 5.86-million-dot OLED viewfinder promises a blackout-free user experience, there's a 3-inch vari-angle touch panel around back, the camera rocks dual UHS-II SD slots, and 802.11ac dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.2 are included for wireless data transfer and remote shooting.

The OM System OM-1 MFT camera is due to go on sale in early March for a body-only price of US$2,199.99, or with a M.Zuiko Digital ED 12-40mm F2.8 Pro II lens for $2,799.99.

Product page: OM-1