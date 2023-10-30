Plus update welcomes beginners and pros to Pixii rangefinder experience

Back in 2018, France's Pixii SAS presented a digital rangefinder camera where image previews, editing and storage were all offloaded to a paired smartphone. Updates came in 2021 and 2022, and now the company has launched a Plus model.

The Pixii+ builds on what's come before, and shares many of the basic features. At the heart of the new camera's machined aluminum body in gray or black is a 26-megapixel back-illuminated APS-C CMOS image sensor with a Bayer color filter and native light sensitivity running from ISO160 to ISO12,800.

There's 64-bit quad-core processing, Bluetooth 5.0 and 802.11ac Wi-Fi, and at-a-glance settings are available to view on the OLED top panel. The camera is reported Leica-M compatible and will work with M39/LTM lenses via an optional adapter. There are now four internal storage capacities available, up to 128 GB, though users will tap into the companion mobile app to preview, edit and share snapped photos.

Photographers look through the optical viewfinder to the side, where essential information is overlaid, but the company has improved the design of the rangefinder – extending the optical base length and increasing the mechanical amplitude for greater precision while also promising sharper focus. The setup comes with LED backlit framelines for standard prime lenses, exposure indicators, and auto parallax correction.

Photos are previewed, edited and shared via a companion mobile app Pixii

This model also debuts something called the Magic Eye for folks who wear glasses, which appears to be available as an optional accessory. This snaps in place using magnets and offers diopter correction ranging from -3 to +3, and can be used as a 1.5x magnifier to help clarify the focus point.

The software side of things has been improved as well. A new exposure mode can automatically take care of ISO settings, so users can concentrate of manual focusing. Focus peaking and zoom have been added too, along with geotagging. And users are promised sharper image previews.

The Pixii+ starts at €2,699 (converting to US$2,865) for 16 GB of onboard storage (which shoots up to €3,150 if you want 128 GB). Shipping is expected to begin from mid-November.

Profuct page: Pixii+ (model name A2572+)