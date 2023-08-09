Night-vision camera brings 4K color to after-dark videos

Until relatively recently, wildlife watchers and outdoor enthusiasts looking to record after-dark adventures would have had to make do with black and white or green imagery. Recent sensor advances have brought color into the picture, and the latest startup to tap into this technology is Rovaom with a night-vision camera that makes use of a Sony sensor for high-resolution color footage night or day.

At its core, the angular camera is essentially a similar offering to last year's Duovox Mate Pro, though Rovaom reportedly makes use of a different Sony night-vision image sensor that's able to record images at up to 7,552 x 4,248 pixels and video footage at 3,840 x 2,160 resolution with H.264 or H.265 video encoding – day or night.

It's equipped with "a professional starlight 1.0 night-vision lens" and features 40x optical zoom plus 10x digital zoom to get closer to night-time subjects. There's a seven-level IR illuminator for control over image brightness, a 4.5-inch OLED display around back at 480 x 960 pixels for framing up, and an integrated microphone to add a soundtrack to videos

The Rovaom camera is able to shoot 4K UHD video in color, day or night Rovaom

The camera sports a media card slot supporting up to 512 GB of storage (the camera will ship with a 64-GB TF card), a USB-C port plus wireless connectivity to share footage to an app running on a smartphone for instant sharing to social media, and includes a 3,000-mAh battery for up to 4.5 hours of use between charges.

"Say goodbye to blurry, monochrome images and embrace the vividness of full-color night video with 4K clarity," said the company in a press statement. "Whether you're an outdoor enthusiast, wildlife observer, security professional, or a passionate photographer, Rovaom is your gateway to a captivating nocturnal adventure."

Rovaom has launched on Kickstarter to fund production, where pledges currently start at US$299. The usual crowdfunding cautions apply, but if all goes to plan, global shipping from the production facility in China is estimated to start from November.

Source: Kickstarter