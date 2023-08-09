© 2023 New Atlas
Photography

Night-vision camera brings 4K color to after-dark videos

By Paul Ridden
August 09, 2023
Night-vision camera brings 4K color to after-dark videos
The Rovaom is built around a Sony night-vision image sensor for high-resolution stills and 4K video during the day or after dark
The Rovaom is built around a Sony night-vision image sensor for high-resolution stills and 4K video during the day or after dark
View 4 Images
The Rovaom is built around a Sony night-vision image sensor for high-resolution stills and 4K video during the day or after dark
1/4
The Rovaom is built around a Sony night-vision image sensor for high-resolution stills and 4K video during the day or after dark
The Rovaom camera features a 3,000-mAh battery for up to 4.5 hours of usage per charge
2/4
The Rovaom camera features a 3,000-mAh battery for up to 4.5 hours of usage per charge
The Rovaom camera is able to shoot 4K UHD video in color, day or night
3/4
The Rovaom camera is able to shoot 4K UHD video in color, day or night
The Rovaom camera features a 4.5-inch OLED display around back, along with controls for such things as the IR illuminator
4/4
The Rovaom camera features a 4.5-inch OLED display around back, along with controls for such things as the IR illuminator
View gallery - 4 images

Until relatively recently, wildlife watchers and outdoor enthusiasts looking to record after-dark adventures would have had to make do with black and white or green imagery. Recent sensor advances have brought color into the picture, and the latest startup to tap into this technology is Rovaom with a night-vision camera that makes use of a Sony sensor for high-resolution color footage night or day.

At its core, the angular camera is essentially a similar offering to last year's Duovox Mate Pro, though Rovaom reportedly makes use of a different Sony night-vision image sensor that's able to record images at up to 7,552 x 4,248 pixels and video footage at 3,840 x 2,160 resolution with H.264 or H.265 video encoding – day or night.

It's equipped with "a professional starlight 1.0 night-vision lens" and features 40x optical zoom plus 10x digital zoom to get closer to night-time subjects. There's a seven-level IR illuminator for control over image brightness, a 4.5-inch OLED display around back at 480 x 960 pixels for framing up, and an integrated microphone to add a soundtrack to videos

The Rovaom camera is able to shoot 4K UHD video in color, day or night
The Rovaom camera is able to shoot 4K UHD video in color, day or night

The camera sports a media card slot supporting up to 512 GB of storage (the camera will ship with a 64-GB TF card), a USB-C port plus wireless connectivity to share footage to an app running on a smartphone for instant sharing to social media, and includes a 3,000-mAh battery for up to 4.5 hours of use between charges.

"Say goodbye to blurry, monochrome images and embrace the vividness of full-color night video with 4K clarity," said the company in a press statement. "Whether you're an outdoor enthusiast, wildlife observer, security professional, or a passionate photographer, Rovaom is your gateway to a captivating nocturnal adventure."

Rovaom has launched on Kickstarter to fund production, where pledges currently start at US$299. The usual crowdfunding cautions apply, but if all goes to plan, global shipping from the production facility in China is estimated to start from November.

Source: Kickstarter

View gallery - 4 images

Tags

PhotographyNight VisionCamerasKickstarter4K UHDColor
No comments
Paul Ridden
Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!