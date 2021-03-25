Sigma crams 61-MP full-frame sensor into compact mirrorless camera

Back in 2019, Sigma unveiled a 24.6-megapixel full-frame mirrorless camera claimed to be the world's smallest and lightest. Now the imaging company has turned the fp into a series with the addition of the fp L, which packs a 61-MP full-frame sensor into the same body dimensions as its older sibling.

"The Sigma fp is one of the most innovative cameras available today, and the new fp L brings even more to the table," said Sigma America's Mark Amir-Hamzeh. "It offers incredibly high resolution in an extremely small body, compatibility with an extensive library of lenses, limitless customizability, and the rock-solid build quality that professionals have come to expect from Sigma."

The fp L's compact aluminum body measures 112.6 x 69.9 x 45.3 mm (4.43 x 2.75 x 1.78 in) and has been sealed against dust and splashes. All in, the camera tips the scales at a slightly heavier 375 g (13.2 oz) compares to the still available fp.

There's a lot to like here, but the headline feature is undoubtedly the back-illuminated 61-MP Bayer image sensor, which makes use of a low-pass filter to help keep moire and color artifacts to a minimum. Standard light sensitivity is reported to be ISO100 to 25,600, which can extend down to ISO6 and up to 102,400, and the camera is capable of 10 frames per second continuous shooting.

The EVF-11 OLED viewfinder is an optional accessory Sigma

Stealth operation is possible thanks to the camera only using an electronic shutter, 13 stops of dynamic range are offered, there's hybrid contrast- and phase-detection autofocus for fast and accurate focus, and face and eye AF are included too. Meanwhile electronic image stabilization helps to reduce blur.

Multiple frame aspects are supported (including 21:9, 16:9, 3:2 and 4:3), and Sigma has added two more color modes to take the total up to 15. And, interestingly, the fp L can batch save settings as QR codes for quick loading, and these codes can of course be shared with other fp L users looking to recreate your compositions.

Thanks mainly to the high resolution of the image sensor, Sigma has opted to give the camera a crop zoom feature for both stills and cine modes, which essentially means that the fp L is capable of recording Full HD video at the maximum 5x zoom without any loss of quality. A Director's viewfinder mode simulates shooting ranges of leading cinema cameras, and there's a frame guide tool too.

The camera is capable of recording at up to 4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160) resolution at 24, 25 or 30 fps, and supports external recording over HDMI in 12-bit CinemaDNG format, as well as Blackmagic RAW and ProRes RAW.

Users can top up the camera's battery when out and about by cabling up an external power bank, and the camera can still be operated while charging over USB. That same USB port also supports connection to external storage.

There's a 3.15-inch touchscreen LCD display panel around back for framing up and settings selection, and an optional electronic viewfinder called the EVF-11 is available that's been designed specifically for the fp series cameras. This high-brightness viewfinder offers 100 percent coverage from its 0.5-inch, 3.68-million dot OLED panel.

The fp L can serve as a webcam by simply cabling it up to a PC Sigma

The camera is compatible with L-mount Sigma lenses, and should also be good for Leica and Panasonic glass too. And the fp L can also serve as a webcam using just a USB-C cable, with Sigma saying that once connected it will send audio and video to the PC it's cabled to.

The fp L carries a body only starting price of US$2,499, or $2,999 with the new EVF-11 electronic viewfinder (which commands a solo price of $699). It should be available mid-April.

Product page: fp L