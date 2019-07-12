Palm-sized Sigma fp becomes the world's smallest and lightest full-frame mirrorless cameraView gallery - 7 images
Mirrorless cameras have opened up a whole new world for high-end photographers that like to travel light, and with its tiny and shiny new shooter Sigma is taking this idea to the absolute extreme. The Sigma fp is billed as the world's smallest and lightest full-frame mirrorless camera, and with a body length of 11 cm (4.3 in) could be slipped into a pocket without too much trouble at all.
The Sigma fp has a body-only weight of just 370 g (13 oz), around the same as a can of soda, and dimensions of 11.3 x 7 x 4.5 cm (4.4 x 2.7 x 4.5 in), making it a very palm-friendly undertaking. This very manageable package is splash-proofed and dust-proofed should users find themselves in less-than-ideal shooting environments, and uses an electronic shutter to avoid shakes and noise when pulling the trigger.
Around back there's a 3.15-inch, 2.1 million-dot LCD touchscreen monitor, and on the inside is a 35-mm Bayer full-frame (35.9 x 23.9 mm) back-illuminated sensor good for 24.6 megapixels, with shooting options coming courtesy of the L-mount system. Lumix and Panasonic also make L-mount lenses, so while the system is relatively new owners won't be without options, and along with the camera, Sigma also announced a bunch of new L-mount lenses. An MC-21 mount converter can open up other Sigma and Canon lens options, too.
On the video side of things, the Sigma fp supports 12-bit CinemaDNG external recording for RAW video and 4K UHD/24 frames per second. And there's an in-camera function that's able to create animated GIFs.
Sigma is yet to detail pricing or availability for the forthcoming fp, but says more will be shared in the US Fall.
Source: Sigma
Want a cleaner, faster loading and ad free reading experience?
Try New Atlas Plus. Learn more