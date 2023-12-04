Vote now for the Wildlife Photographer of the Year People’s Choice Awards

Here’s your chance to play juror and vote in the Wildlife Photographer of the Year People’s Choice Awards 2023, a collection of 25 stunning photographs that shine a light on the beauty and brutality of the natural world.

Wildlife Photographer of the Year is developed and produced by the Natural History Museum, London. Through the emotive power of photography, these inspiring and impactful images will surely create advocates for our planet. The Museum and an international judging panel had the unenviable task of selecting 100 finalists from almost 50,000 entries from 95 countries for the sixtieth Wildlife Photographer of the Year Award.

While the competition’s 2023 winners were announced in October, you still have the opportunity vote for your favorite from a selection of 25 memorable shortlisted images handpicked by the judges. All of the shortlisted images are standouts, but we’ve chosen some of our own favorites to maybe help you make your decision.

“Wildlife Photographer of the Year’s People’s Choice Award always offers an astounding selection of images, and this year is no different,” said Dr Douglas Gurr, Director of the Natural History Museum. “We invite the public to join the jury and vote for their favorite; whether breathtaking beauty or a powerful story, it’s sure to be a difficult decision!”

‘Starling Murmuration’, Daniel Dencescu, Germany/Romania

'Starling Murmuration', Germany/Romania Daniel Dencescu/Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Daniel Dencescu spent hours following starlings around Rome and its suburbs, trying to locate the best communal roosting sites to capture their amazing aerial displays. He wasn’t disappointed when he saw them gather in a mesmerizing murmuration to form the shape of a colossal bird and managed to capture it.

‘Neighbourhood Dispute’, Ofer Levy, Australia

'Neighbourhood Dispute', Australia Ofer Levy/Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Ofer Levy captures the tense standoff between a mudskipper defending its territory and an encroaching crab. In a threatening display, the mudskipper’s open mouth and raised dorsal fin are an attempt to look more scary. However, the crab seems undeterred and it looks as though neither party is backing down.

‘Tender Touch’, Andy Parkinson, UK

'Tender Touch', UK Andy Parkinson/Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Love is love, and that includes animal love. Here, two courting mountain hares touch noses in Scotland’s Monadhliath Mountains. Andy Parkinson has been photographing the hares in the region for 15 years, but he’s never witnessed this type of affection before. Normally, the female spurns the male’s advances by pulling out some explosive boxing moves.

‘A Rare Sight’, Axel Gomille, Germany

'A Rare Sight', Germany Axel Gomille/Wildlife Photographer of the Year

The Ethiopian wolf is the rarest dog species in the world, with only a few hundred left. Axel Gomille managed to capture one resting among the highland vegetation of Ethiopia’s Bale Mountains National Park, the summer greens and blues providing the perfect backdrop for the chestnut-colored wolf.

You can vote online for your favorite Wildlife Photographer of the Year People’s Choice Awards 2023 image here. Voting is open until the 31st of January, 2024. The winner and four runners-up will be announced on the 7th of February, 2024.

Take a look through our gallery of all 25 photographs and make your pick.

Source: National History Museum