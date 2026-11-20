A magnetic switch buried deep within an atom’s heart has been flipped in a baffling new experiment, giving physicists both a mystery to solve and potentially a handy new tool in quantum technology.

The experiment, led by physicists at Delft University of Technology in the Netherlands, may one day allow nuclear magnetic resonance to be applied to single atoms using the relatively common technique known as scanning tunneling microscopy … despite the activity being theoretically impossible.

Spin is a feature of particles. Like the spin of a ball, it has characteristics of angular momentum. Unlike a sphere's rotation, it is point-like. It also isn’t fast or slow, but quantized, represented by two directions.

Electrons are famed for their bold spin states, which are collectively responsible for everything from fridge magnets to Earth’s protective field. This ease of accessibility also makes electron spins suitable for a variety of technological applications in electronics and quantum computing.

Yet protons and neutrons have intrinsic spin of their own, which together contribute to the overall spin of a nucleus. Compared with the grandstanding momentum of a naked electron, the whirl within an atom’s nucleus is a mere candle in the shadows, making it difficult to measure and a challenge to manipulate.

That said, this very recalcitrance could come in handy for those who want their spin to remain affected by the fickle winds of a quantum tempest. Last year, researchers at Delft found that a nuclear spin state could last about five seconds, roughly 10 million times longer than the electron spin state in the same atom.

The tricky part was accessing it without forcing its state to combine with that of its electromagnetic surroundings.

In 2014, researchers used the subtle interplay between an atom’s electric field and the spin of its nucleus as a means of manipulation. Poking at the electromagnetic shell of an atom forced its core to react accordingly through the entangled states of the electron and nucleus.

This method has its uses. Just this year, scientists in Singapore used a similar method to create what could be the world’s most accurate clock, based on the swing of quantum spin in a lutetium nucleus.

In this latest experiment, Delft researchers used a modified scanning tunneling microscope to deliver a highly refined electromagnetic field, one capable of manipulating the electromagnetic environment of exposed titanium-47 atoms with high precision.

By fine-tuning the electromagnetic frequency to better suit the flipping of the electron’s spin, it was possible to measure it with enough precision to probe deeper within using a second signal, without needing the nucleus to get itself wrapped up in the quantum strings of its surroundings.

The researchers tuned the scanning tunneling microscope to emit two frequencies: A gigahertz signal to probe the electron, whose resonance carried a signature of the nuclear state, and a much lower megahertz signal that swept across the frequencies where the titanium-47 nucleus was expected to respond.

But as that second signal swept along, something totally unexpected happened. Despite the limited quantum communication between the electron and the nucleus, the spin of the nucleus changed at two precise points, corresponding with roughly 50 and 85 megahertz.

The shift persisted even as the team reduced the quantum mixing even further, cutting it by a factor of ten. And frankly, it just shouldn’t work that way.

“According to our simple understanding, this should not really happen,” says Sander Otte, lead scientist and condensed matter physicist at Delft. “The nuclear spin should not be sensitive at all to the electrical signals from a scanning tunneling microscope.”

Precisely how the scanning tunneling microscope tickled the nucleus into rolling its spin remains a puzzle. One unlikely possibility is that the method generated an oscillating magnetic field near the atom.

While physicists ponder the mechanisms at work, the process could give engineers a way to change the nuclear spin while keeping it out of the web of quantum entanglement in its environment, effectively giving physicists a robust quantum bit to build new technology.

The study was published in Nature Communications.

Source: TU Delft