World's strongest resistive magnet fired up in China

Scientists in China have developed the world’s strongest resistive magnet, which produced a steady magnetic field of 42 Tesla (T). The system could improve devices that use magnets, as well as enable a range of new experiments that probe electromagnetism.

Electromagnets generate a steady magnetic field when an electric current is run through them, and they come in three main types. Resistive magnets are made from everyday metals like copper, making them relatively simple while offering flexible and fast control of the magnetic field. They are, however, susceptible to heat.

Superconducting magnets are more efficient, since the electrons can move through the material with zero resistance, but they require cryogenic temperatures to get there. That makes them more complex and energy intensive. And thirdly, hybrid magnets merge both types into one device.

This new world record is specifically for the strongest resistive magnet, which reached a strength of 42 T at a power supply of 32.3 MegaWatts (MW). It was set by the High Magnetic Field Laboratory of Hefei Institutes of Physical Science, Chinese Academy of Sciences (CHMFL). The breakthrough comes from innovating the structure of the magnet and optimizing the manufacturing process, the team says.

This edges out the previous record of 41.4 T, set by the US National High Magnetic Laboratory in 2017. It’s still, however, a little short of the strongest hybrid magnet, with a strength of 45.2 T, set by the same CHMFL team in 2022.

The powerful new magnet will aid research efforts into a variety of technological fields and even help investigate the physics of electromagnetism.

Source: CHMFL via Eurekalert