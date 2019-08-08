The black and stainless steel appliance is noticeably rounder and slimmer than some of PicoBrew's earlier, boxier offerings. And its color-screen still offers brewing control over other drinks such as tea, kombucha, iced horchata and craft beers. In this way, the device appears to be functionally very similar as last year's Pico U, but with purpose-made PicoPaks for coffee and the new partnerships it hopes to build, the company is keen to make caffeine the star of the show.