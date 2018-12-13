Pinecone Treehouse hangs high in the forestView gallery - 21 images
We've covered a lot of treehouses over the years but this one is pretty unusual. Designed by 02 Treehouse's Dustin Feider, the pine cone-shaped shelter hangs high up in the trees. Its snug glazed interior has enough room for a double bed and offers choice views of the forest.
The Pinecone Treehouse is currently located in Bonny Doon, California, is primarily constructed from steel and wood, and weighs a total of 5.5 US tons (4.9 metric tons. It's glazed with acrylic windows and hung from cables attached to the surrounding trees at a height of around 60 ft (15 m) above the ground.
The treehouse was prefabricated and 02 Treehouse used a chain hoist system and a scaffold to raise it up into the trees in parts before joining them together.
Inside, the Pinecone Treehouse is topped by a glass roof. It has a bed and, except for some lighting, that's about it. Access is gained by a ladder and hatch and guests are encouraged to wear a safety harness – this one's definitely not for the faint hearted.
Nor is it a good fit for those with a weak bladder for that matter, as guests must make their way back down the ladder and across a catwalk when nature calls to use a separate bathroom, which includes a composting toilet, shower and sink.
The Pinecone Treehouse was previously up for rent on Airbnb but recently became available for purchase. As you can probably guess, this kind of craftsmanship doesn't come cheap and the whole thing (including bathroom and catwalks) is priced at around US$150,000, plus installation fees.
Source: 02 Treehouse
