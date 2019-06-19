Because X-rays pass through matter, they can't be reflected or refracted like visible light or radio waves, so they're hard to focus. So, instead of having lenses or reflectors, X-ray telescopes use a set of nested, cylindrical mirrors that focus the X-rays by making them bend at a very shallow angle. It's a practical solution, but it isn't very high resolution and requires a very long focal length – for example, Chandra's comes out to 10 m (33 ft).