One of the things about exploration is that when you discover things, sooner or later have to get around to naming them. Almost three years after NASA's New Horizons deep space probe made its historic flyby of Pluto, the International Astronomical Union (IAU) has released the first list of official names for features on the face of the dwarf planet's largest moon, Charon. Approved by the IAU Working Group for Planetary System Nomenclature, it includes names proposed by the New Horizons team and pays tribute to explorers, futurists, and fictional characters.