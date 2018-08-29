With a four-month journey ahead of it before it flies by Ultima Thule on New Year's Day 2019, this and other detections along the way will help mission scientists make slight course adjustments as New Horizons zeroes in. Promisingly, the scientists used data from the Hubble Space Telescope to predict the spot where they through Ultima Thule would be. After turning LORRI in that direction at just the right time and snapping these first images, it appears their calculations are on the money.