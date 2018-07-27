"We were planning to have another maternity leave period with reduced income so were looking at alternative revenue streams," says Bartlett. "We looked at building a 60-sq m [646-sq ft] unit, however, the rent we would get in return for the cost of building meant it was not a viable option. It was going to be thousands of dollars for service connections, architects, upgrading the existing house connections, Geotech report, etc. So we started looking at alternative options. We looked at house buses, caravans, cabins, etc., and then discovered tiny houses. We wanted to create good income off it, so wanted it to feel like a home, not temporary accommodation and the 3.5-m [11.48-ft] ceiling height certainly does not feel like a caravan."