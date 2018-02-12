At the AUVSI Unmanned Systems show, Polaris has announced its MRZR X robotic vehiclethat is designed to lighten the infantryman's workload. The multi-mode, connected vehicle platform is based on the firm's MRZR platform currently in use with infantry and Special Forces units globally and includes new autonomous, driver-optional capabilities.

They say that an army travels on its stomach, but wheels also help a lot. Based on advanced commercial vehicles with which 90 percent of its component share compatibility, the MRZR line are designed to be small, helicopter transportable, off-road vehicles to support infantry operations.

By using a Modular Robotic Applique Kit (M-RAK) developed by Applied Research Associates Inc. (ARA), the MRZR-X takes things a step further by combining open software with a suite of sensors and autonomy systems to create a modular support platform that can not only be configured to fit the mission, but can also be set in a number of robotic modes. These include conventional driver control, remote control, teleoperation, follow-me, leader-follower, and full autonomy.

According to Polaris, this intuitive, autonomous drive capability, combined with its high-speed drivetrain that can run silently when required makes the MRZR X suitable to act as a robotic mule, autonomous resupply vehicle, squad carrier, logistics support vehicle, rescue vehicle, or high-speed casualty ambulance.