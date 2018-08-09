Three-wheeled Polaris Slingshot gets a Grand Touring makeoverView gallery - 9 images
Even though it was first introduced four years ago, the three-wheeled Polaris Slingshot is still quite the attention-getter when spotted "in the wild." Should you wish to stand out even more, however, you might want to pick up the just-announced Grand Touring model.
Specs-wise, the Slingshot Grand Touring is essentially the same beast as the SL version that we reviewed in 2016.
Tipping the scales at 1,749 lb (793 kg), it's still powered by a 2.4-liter, inline 4-cylinder GM Ecotec engine coupled to a five-speed transmission. That engine produces 173 hp (127 kW) and 166 ft. lb. of torque (225 Nm), taking the vehicle to a claimed top speed of 130 mph (209 km/h).
So, what's different about the Grand Touring?
Well, as you've no doubt already noticed in the photos, it's got a roof. Called the Slingshade, the color-matched appendage incorporates two gullwing half-doors, allowing for unobstructed entry and exit. Adding to rider comfort are special quilted seats, and a taller-than-normal 9.5-inch (241-mm) clear wind deflector.
Inside, the 7-inch Ride Command Display multitouch infotainment system offers features such as turn-by-turn navigation, Bluetooth/USB smartphone connectivity, a 100-watt Rockford Fosgate audio system, and the output from a rear back-up camera.
Rounding out the extra bits and bobs are a color-matched rear fender, and a "premium" Black Crystal/White Pearl metallic paint job.
Pricing for the Slingshot Grand Touring starts at US$29,499. You can see it in action – along with some of the other 2019 models – in the following video.
Source: Polaris
Want a cleaner, faster loading and ad free reading experience?
Try New Atlas Plus. Learn more