Zipping through the streets riding an electric longboard sure beats having to pound foot to tarmac to get where you need to be. But having to stop to recharge its battery after a few short miles takes some of the shine off the experience. Pomelo has today launched an Indiegogo to get its long-haul electric longboard into production, and is promising nearly 25 miles of range per charge.







The Pomelo Pro electric longboard features an deck that has a 99 cm (39 in) long, 27 cm (11 in) wide deck with a bamboo core sandwiched between a fiberglass outer skin. The startup reckons that it's been tested for durability, so that it bends without breaking, and is IP54 water-resistant. And that deck is just 11 mm (0.4 in) thick.



It is claimed capable of 23.6 miles (38 km) of range per charge, which is reported to take just 2 hours – meaning it will keep going longer than boards from Boosted, for example, though not quite as long as models from Metro. Regen braking will doubtless help to eke out some more meters, but the 5,700 mAh battery can be hot-swapped out if you want to keep on rolling.



A 200 W motor sits in each rear wheel hub, which combine to drive the Pomelo Pro to a top speed of 26 mph (42 km/h). Three speed modes can be selected using the wireless hand controller with LED battery status indicator, and the longboard is capable of tackling 17° gradients.



Rounding out the given specs are interchangeable polyurethane tires, a total weight of 7.8 kg (17 lb), support for riders up to 120 kg (265 lb), and if you find your smartphone running low while out and about, the Pomelo Pro has a USB output to help with topups.

