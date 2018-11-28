The new 911, to be known as type 992, features all the familiar stylings of the famous model but with what Porsche describes as a more "muscular" look. In technical terms this means wider arches covering 20-inch wheels up front and 21-inch wheels down back, while the front end has been stretched out by 45 mm (1.77 in) to make for a slightly wider stance. Electrical pop-out flush doorhandles, meanwhile, make for a smoother finish along the sides.