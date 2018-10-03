The overall design, engines, and underpinnings of the 911 Speedster are from the 911 Carrera 4 Cabriolet. Lightweight carbon fiber for the front fenders and bonnets are part of that design, while the chassis comes from the 911 GT3. The exhaust system comes from the GT's development department and includes titanium tailpipes. A manual gearbox also comes from the GT3, mated to a 500-horsepower (373 kW) flat-six engine that can wind up to 9,000 rpm. The naturally-aspirated engine is the centerpiece of the new special edition Speedster, Porsche says.