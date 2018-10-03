Porsche gives gorgeous 911 Speedster the green lightView gallery - 12 images
Porsche has announced that the concept study 911 Speedster, shown in June for the company's 70th anniversary, is now going into production. It will be a limited-edition open-top two-seater designed in homage to the company's first car, the 356 Model 1.
The Porsche 911 Speedster concept was an eye-grabbing beauty of a nostalgic remake. The limited-edition production model is the same. Exactly 1,948 of the cars will be made, honoring the year Porsche was founded after the Second World War. The new car was developed at Porsche Motorsport in Weissach, Germany and will be built on the 991 range of vehicle chassis.
As the first car from Porsche's new Heritage Design Packages, the 911 Speedster will enter production in the first half of 2019. The Heritage Design augmentation allows customers to choose some personalization options for the car, such as upholstery and paint options.
New on the production-ready model shown at the Paris Motor Show are 21-inch center lock wheels in a cross-spoke pattern. These are derivatives of those used in the 911 RSR and GT3 R race cars – as are the tinted daytime running lights. The tint on those lights matches the car's exterior paintwork. Also marking the car's exterior design are "Talbot"-shaped exterior mirrors and a hand-locking fuel cap at the center of the bonnet.
Also different for the model shown as a production-ready concept is the interior. Replacing the more nostalgic (and not very comfortable) heritage interior of the former concept is modern perforated leather with red highlights.
The concept and the production model have the same overall proportions and identical technology underpinning them, shortened window frames and smaller side windows included. A lightweight tonneau cover with Tenax buttons will be included with the car, in lieu of a soft top cover.
The overall design, engines, and underpinnings of the 911 Speedster are from the 911 Carrera 4 Cabriolet. Lightweight carbon fiber for the front fenders and bonnets are part of that design, while the chassis comes from the 911 GT3. The exhaust system comes from the GT's development department and includes titanium tailpipes. A manual gearbox also comes from the GT3, mated to a 500-horsepower (373 kW) flat-six engine that can wind up to 9,000 rpm. The naturally-aspirated engine is the centerpiece of the new special edition Speedster, Porsche says.
Porsche has not released pricing or availability information for the new 911 Speedster model.
Source: Porsche
