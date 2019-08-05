The battery-electric port tug will have dimensions of 6 meter draft and a length of 24.73 m (19.68 x 81.13 ft), have two azimuth thrusters with 3 m (9.8 ft) diameter props and will be able to move three to four ships per charge of its 2,800 kWh batteries, or three to four hours of operation. A fast charge is expected to take around two hours. Damen is also working on the supply of the 1.5 MW charger, that's based on proven technology from the automotive sector.

