"Coronodon is on one of the earliest branches of the baleen whale family tree. Its ability to filter feed has not been tested in a robust way; proposed living analogs such as crabeater seals and leopard seals remain understudied and probably do not feed the way fossil whales did," he tells us. "Most importantly, Maiabalaena is at the right place on the baleen whale family tree for this transition; Coronodon represents a much earlier branch that is unlikely to inform us about the origin of baleen."