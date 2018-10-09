The Prelude also looks more useful than a regular stay-at-home wireless charger. In its current state, we're not so sure wireless charging for phones is that useful a technology. Sure, it's fine when you're leaving your phone on the pad to charge overnight, but you can't really use the phone while it's charging. These stick-on wireless power banks seem like they could go a long way towards fixing that – at least until room-wide wireless charging comes along.