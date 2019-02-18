Princess X95 "Superfly" yacht goes big on open living, inside and outView gallery - 16 images
After making mention of a larger vessel in the wake of its R35 performance yacht reveal last year, Princess Yachts has now offered a more in-depth look at what it calls the "luxury SUV of the seas." Again the result of a collaboration between the British boatbuilder and design firm Pininfarina, the Princess X95 "Superfly" promises greater space to entertain thanks in part to longer flybridge that stretches over the main deck for plenty of elevated luxury.
Powered by twin V12 1,900 metric horsepower engines, the X95 can travel at up to 26 knots (48 km/h or 30 mph), and features 13,400-L (3,500 gal) fuel capacity to keep it bounding across the water. As the first model in its new X Class range, Princess Yachts' bills the 30-meter (98-ft) X95 as a highly flexible boating experience, with a flybridge up above that runs almost the full length of the watercraft a defining feature.
"The X95 breaks the mould of traditional yacht design," says Antony Sheriff, Executive Chairman of Princess Yachts. "The unique open plan architecture is brought to life through our design partnership with the legendary styling house Pininfarina. The layout provides 10 percent more outdoor space and 40 percent more indoor space than a traditional motor yacht. This leap forward in space and versatility mirrors recent innovations from luxury automotive brands who have developed crossover models."
The likening to an SUV refers to the boat's open plan interior, which includes a full beam master stateroom along with a forward stateroom, both with en suites, along with configurable guest cabins and crew quarters. The main deck saloon offers a 65-inch UHD LED TV and Naim audio system, along with a clear view forward and a staircase leading up to the enclosed sky lounge.
This climate-controlled lounge is home to the X95's cockpit, alongside a U-shaped dining area and lounge, with clear views of the open waters offered in every direction. The sky lounge also opens up to an expansive alfresco dining area, with ample seating and sun beds to sit back and take in the crisp ocean air.
The galley features a five-zone induction cooktop, island bench with twin sinks, oven, icemaker and dishwasher, while all bathrooms feature full shower stalls with electric freshwater toilets. Air conditioning comes standard in all cabins and staterooms.
All we have at the moment is a series of renders for, but Princess Yachts says a full reveal of the X95 will follow later in 2019. The company has also put together an animation to tide us over in the meantime, which can be viewed below.
Source: Princess Yachts
Want a cleaner, faster loading and ad free reading experience?
Try New Atlas Plus. Learn more