After making mention of a larger vessel in the wake of its R35 performance yacht reveal last year, Princess Yachts has now offered a more in-depth look at what it calls the "luxury SUV of the seas." Again the result of a collaboration between the British boatbuilder and design firm Pininfarina, the Princess X95 "Superfly" promises greater space to entertain thanks in part to longer flybridge that stretches over the main deck for plenty of elevated luxury.