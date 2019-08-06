We have seen wood used as water filtration systems in the past, with a number of experimental systems showing promise as ways of eliminating bacteria. In preparing the material for the removal of salt, the team behind the latest study started with American Basswood and treated it to remove the hemicellulose, strands that hold cellulose in place, along with lignin, which gives wood its brown texture and rigid form. The material was then treated with silane to make it hydrophobic and sliced into wafer-thin sheets.