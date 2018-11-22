Each trial involved nearly 1000 children who presented to pediatric emergency departments with moderate to severe cases of gastroenteritis in the US and Canada. The children were all given a 5-day course of either the probiotic or placebo, and then followed-up over the next month. Across both trials the results found the probiotic made no difference in the subsequent duration of diarrhea or vomiting. Recovery times between placebo and probiotic subjects were nearly identical, as was the average time absent from day care.