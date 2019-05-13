One example of this is Forbidden Planet, which was released in 1956. It was MGM's first venture into science fiction and it was given the full A- list film treatment when it came to production. With similarities to Shakespeare's The Tempest, the story takes place on the fictional planet Altair 4 sometime in the 23rd century and revolves around the arrival of Commander JJ Adams (Leslie Nielsen) and his crew in the space cruiser C-57D. There they meet mad scientist Morbius (Walter Pidgeon) and his daughter Altaira (Anne Francis), who are guarding a terrible secret from a long-dead race, and must battle a murderous, invisible "id" monster of growing power and malevolence.