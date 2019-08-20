Back in 2014, scientists at Australia's CSIRO published a paper describing a new kind of supplement that could be added to the diet of cattle to completely eliminate methane from the equation. The puffy, pink seaweed known as Asparagopsis taxiformis, grows naturally in the tropical waters of Queensland, Australia, and plucking it from the wild and working it into the feedstock of cows appeared to disrupt the activity of the methane-producing microbes in their bellies in the most useful of ways. So much so, it has been found to reduce methane production by more than 99 percent in laboratory testing.