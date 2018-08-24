Rather than build an electric speedboat that can only go flat out for a few minutes at a time, Q Yachts has opted for a combination of an Oceanvolt AXC20 motor, a 30 kWh battery pack and a four bladed high-skew 15x16-in propeller to give the Q30 a cruising speed of 9 knots for up to 80 nautical miles. The day cruiser can be ramped up to 15 knots when you need to get where you're going that bit quicker, but battery range gets sliced in half so it pays to take it easy.

